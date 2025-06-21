Meta and Oakley Launch AI-Powered Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses – Everything You Need to Know

Meta has officially teamed up with Oakley to launch Oakley Meta HSTN, a pair of AI-powered smart glasses made for athletes, creators, and adrenaline junkies alike. The new launch builds on the roaring success of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have already sold in the millions. The announcement, made on Friday, confirms Meta’s deepening partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, the parent of both Ray-Ban and Oakley. The new product promises hands-free content creation, open-ear audio, water resistance, and built-in Meta AI. The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN hits preorder on July 11 at $499, with more models coming later this summer.

“Hey Meta, Let’s Roll”: Oakley Meta HSTN Brings Style, Tech, And Action Together

Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “How-stuhn”) isn’t just another smart device—it’s a performance powerhouse. Designed on Oakley’s bold HSTN frame, the glasses come packed with a high-resolution 3K camera, IPX4 water resistance, and open-ear speakers to keep your soundtrack flowing during a workout or skate session. The built-in Meta AI offers hands-free voice support—think “Hey Meta, take a video” or “How strong is the wind today?” The glasses make it easy to stay in the moment while capturing every highlight. Whether you’re recording a skate trick or checking surf conditions, Oakley Meta HSTN plays assistant, DJ, and videographer in one.

Power To Play: Battery, Charging, And Ultra HD In One Bold Frame Of Meta

Meta packed these AI glasses with serious stamina. Oakley Meta HSTN lasts up to eight hours on a full charge and 19 hours on standby—perfect for all-day wear. A quick 20-minute charge powers it to 50%, and the sleek charging case provides up to 48 hours of juice on the move. The 3K Ultra HD camera captures life in crisp detail, whether you’re jumping into the surf or sprinting across a field. Meta designed Oakley Meta HSTN to keep up with active lifestyles—without missing a beat or a frame.

Oakley Meta HSTN Features At A Glance

Hands-free high-resolution camera (3K Ultra HD video)

Built-in Meta AI assistant with voice commands

Open-ear speakers for music, podcasts, and calls

IPX4 water resistance rating

Battery life up to 8 hours of typical use

Standby battery life up to 19 hours

Fast charging: 50% charge in 20 minutes

Portable charging case providing up to 48 hours of extra charge

Bold Oakley HSTN frame design combining style and performance

Integration with Meta AI for real-time sports and activity insights

Voice-activated controls for recording videos and getting live information

Available for preorder at $499 USD (limited edition)

Additional models starting at $399 USD launching later in summer

Initial availability in US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark

Planned expansion to Mexico, India, and United Arab Emirates by year-end

From Mahomes To Mbappé: Global Launch Kicks Off With Star Power

Oakley and Meta are teaming up to launch their cutting-edge AI-powered Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, and they’re kicking things off with some serious star power! Leading the charge are Team Oakley athletes like NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and football legend Kylian Mbappé. The glasses will officially debut at exciting events, Fanatics Fest from June 20 to 22, followed by UFC International Fight Week from June 25 to 27.

This game-changing tech will first roll out in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Australia. But don’t worry, by the end of the year, Mexico, India, and the UAE will also get in on the action. The collection starts at $399, offering something for athletes, creators, and fans alike. Ready to capture every epic moment or elevate your game? Oakley Meta HSTN lets you not only see the action but truly be part of it. Stay tuned—this is just the beginning!

Smart Glasses Are Having a Moment- And Meta’s Leading The Charge

With the smart glasses race heating up, Meta continues to lead the charge. Following its Ray-Ban Meta glasses success, the company now sets its sights on the sports and performance market with Oakley. Meanwhile, rivals like Snap have announced their own glasses (“Specs”) for launch next year, and Google is reportedly exploring similar hardware. But with a mix of sleek design, real-time AI features, and celeb-backed campaigns, Meta and Oakley have entered the arena swinging—and the future of AI eyewear just got way cooler.

