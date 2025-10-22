Meta forms joint venture with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

XX (Reuters) -Meta said on Tuesday it formed a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital to fund its biggest data center project globally, as large technology companies race to build out the infrastructure needed to power their artificial intelligence ambitions. The JV will finance the development and conduct the operations of the Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish, Louisiana. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

