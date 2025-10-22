LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta forms joint venture with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 01:50:02 IST

XX (Reuters) -Meta said on Tuesday it formed a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital to fund its biggest data center project globally, as large technology companies race to build out the infrastructure needed to power their artificial intelligence ambitions. The JV will finance the development and conduct the operations of the Hyperion data center campus in Richland Parish, Louisiana. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:50 AM IST
