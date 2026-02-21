LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

Microsoft has launched Elevate for Educators in India to train 2 million teachers and reach 200,000 schools by 2030, as part of its plan to skill 20 million people in AI. Announced in New Delhi, the program will embed AI literacy and computational thinking in classrooms from Grade 3 under NEP 2020. Microsoft says the goal is to make India AI-first while keeping education human-centered and responsible.

Microsoft to give AI training to 2 million teachers in India
Microsoft to give AI training to 2 million teachers in India

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 21, 2026 17:00:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

US based tech giant Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft Elevate for Educators in India. This is an initiative which is designed to skill two million teachers and reach 200,000 schools and educational institutions by the year 2030, as part of Microsoft’s broader commitment to equip 20 million people in India with AI skills. 

India is the first country in Asia to launch the program. 

As global conversations around AI increasingly focus on productivity and growth, the next chapter of AI adoption will be written in classrooms where skills are built, judgment is shaped, and technology is learned responsibly. 

You Might Be Interested In

This shift is especially consequential in India, home to over 200 million students and nearly 10 million educators, making it the world’s largest classroom. 

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft, said, “As AI becomes part of everyday learning, we want to ensure it strengthens education, preserves human judgment, and earns the trust of educators and learners. By taking AI at this scale across India, we want it to open new opportunities and deliver meaningful outcomes for teachers and students.” 

The announcement was made at CM Shri School, Pandara Road, New Delhi, with the program set to be scaled across all 75 CM Shri schools in the Capital. 

Microsoft Elevate for Educators is designed to embed AI literacy, computational thinking, and responsible technology use into everyday teaching and learning–supporting India’s ambition to become an AI first nation while ensuring that AI adoption remains trusted, inclusive, and human centered. 

“Skilling is the cornerstone of India’s AI transformation. As intelligence becomes widely available, the real differentiator will be how confidently and responsibly people can use it–and that starts with educators. With Microsoft Elevate for Educators, we are investing in teachers as the architects of India’s AI first future, enabling AI to reach people at population scale by embedding AI literacy and computational thinking into everyday learning,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia. 

The program will be delivered in partnership with Central Board of Secondary Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training , All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), the Directorate General of Training (DGT), and state education and skilling departments–expanding equitable AI opportunities for eight million students across school, vocational, and higher education systems. 

Beginning this academic year, AI and Computational Thinking will be embedded into school curriculum from Grade 3 onwards under the country’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Elevate for Educators takes a system level approach to support this transition, working in long-term partnership with national and state institutions to turn policy intent into classroom practice at scale. level approach to support this transition, working in long-term partnership with national and state institutions to turn policy intent into classroom practice at scale.-level approach to support this transition, working in long-term partnership with national and state institutions to turn policy intent into classroom practice at scale. 

Microsoft Elevate for Educators is part of a decade-long partnership with India’s education ecosystem–one that recognizes educators as stewards of trust, judgment, and opportunity. As AI reshapes how knowledge is created and shared, investing in teachers remains the most durable path to ensuring that India’s AI first future is also human first. 

(Input form ANI)

Also Read: Realme P4 Lite Launches With Unisoc Processor, Android 15 OS, And Bank Discount, Check All Features And Price 

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiAI trainingMicrosoft

RELATED News

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

LATEST NEWS

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside
Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside
Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside
Microsoft Launches First AI Skilling Programme In India: 2 Million Teachers To Receive Training Across 2 Lakh Institutions—Check Full Details Inside

QUICK LINKS