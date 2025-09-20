Nano Banana Gemini 2.5: Try These Prompts On Perplexity AI WhatsApp To Instantly Edit Your Photos

Perplexity AI announced on Thursday that it has integrated the popular AI-powered photo editing tool, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model – also known as Nano Banana – into its WhatsApp bot. The development was shared by Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, on his LinkedIn account.

This integration now allows users to edit images directly through Perplexity’s AI on WhatsApp. Users can modify photos using simple prompts written in natural language. However, the quality of the final image will largely depend on the clarity and detail provided in the prompt.

How to Use Nano Banana on WhatsApp

In his LinkedIn post, Srinivas shared a short video demonstrating the new feature. In the clip, a user asks the chatbot to make himself bald in one of his images. The Perplexity bot produced an accurate result within seconds, showcasing the model’s speed and precision.

To use Nano Banana through the Perplexity bot:

1. Open WhatsApp and search for +1 (833) 436-3285, the official number of Perplexity AI.

2. Upload the image you want to edit.

3. Provide a transformation prompt.

Nano Banana Perplexity WhatsApp Sample Prompts

Transform the image into a 1970s vintage look with warm film grain, slightly faded colors, and subtle vignetting.

Turn the person into a Pixar-style cartoon character while keeping their original pose and outfit.

Make the subject look tiny, standing on a giant coffee cup with exaggerated depth of field.

Place the person inside a glowing astronaut helmet, floating among colorful nebula clouds.

Convert the photo into a bold Andy Warhol–style pop-art print with bright contrasting colors.

The Perplexity WhatsApp bot is not limited to image transformations. Users can leverage it for a wide range of tasks, including generating top headlines, composing emails, and performing other AI-assisted functions.

