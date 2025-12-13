LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > New MMS Leaked After 19 Minute Viral Video: Know How These Videos Are Leaked Online

New MMS Leaked After 19 Minute Viral Video: Know How These Videos Are Leaked Online

Recently a 19 minute sex tape was leaked and it was trending all over internet after that video a new video is surfing all over internet. What are the main reasons behind the leaks of such private videos.

How Private videos are leaked ?
How Private videos are leaked ?

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 13, 2025 16:55:00 IST

New MMS Leaked After 19 Minute Viral Video: Know How These Videos Are Leaked Online

Recently a 19 minute 34 second sex tape was leaked which was trending all over internet across platforms. This leaked sex tape created a lot of buzz and misinformation and even some people was also scammed through it. 

After that video, another video is now circulating again on the internet. What are the main reasons that these private videos get leaked?  

There can be many reasons behind this, but these reasons can be broadly classified into four factors. 

Revenge Porn 

This is one of the most common reasons behind the leak of intimate private videos. This often involves a disgruntled current or former partner.  

Post breakup or dispute, an ex-partner who has willingly given his or her private images or videos is shared by them publicly as an act of revenge. 

In a rare but serious cases, a partner may be coerced into sharing explicit content under threat or emotional pressure, and the content is later used against them 

Hacking and Data Theft  

This involves some anti-social elements who gain unauthorized access to a person’s digital storage. These things often happen due to weak or reused passwords of google drive or other clouding service. 

This can also happen due to the download of a malicious or third-party app that contains spyware. This malware gives access to attackers to the user’s device, especially storage. 

Sextortion and Online Blackmail 

This is a malicious crime where the leak is used as a threat. The criminal sometime posing as an attractive person online convinces a victim to send private photos or engage in video chat.  

Once the fraudster gains access to private content, they start threatening to send the content to the victim’s family member, employer or known person. In many cases the fraudster even leaks the private image or video after the payment is made by the victim 

Technical or Human Error 

This is also a common reason behind the leak of MMS or private videos. The 19-minute viral video was also leaked due to human error. The person sometimes accidentally sends the content to the wrong person or that person leaks the video 

This can also happen due to weak phone passwords due to which others got access to phone and share the video or photos. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 4:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS