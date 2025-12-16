LIVE TV
New Year Gift From Jio: Get 2.5GB Data, Free Calling, Google Gemini And OTT At Only ₹10 Per Day

Jio has launched Happy New Year Plan which offer 2.5GB data, unlimited calling, Google Gemini subscription, OTT and many more at Rs.3,599 for entire year.

Jio Happy New Year Plan launched, credit: X/reliancejio
Jio Happy New Year Plan launched, credit: X/reliancejio

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 16, 2025 19:34:28 IST

Jio has announced three new prepaid recharge plans for its Indian customers under its ‘Happy New Year 2026’ offer. The company has introduced an annual plan called Hero Recharge, a monthly plan named Super Celebration Plan, and a data add-on plan called Flexi Pack. 

The annual and monthly plans also offer complimentary access to the Google Gemini Pro AI service and OTT subscription. The new plans are available on the Jio website, My Jio app, and through offline outlets 

Happy New Year 2026 prepaid recharge plans 

Jio has introduced three new recharge options which come with benefits such as data packs, yearly validity, OTT access, and AI services. 

Plan Name 

Price 

Validity 

Data Benefit 

Additional Features 

Hero Recharge (Annual) 

Rs 3599 

365 days 

2.5 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G 

Unlimited Calls, SMS, JioTV, JioTV Cloud, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription 

Super Celebration Plan (Monthly) 

Rs 500 

28 days 

2 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G 

Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription, Access to Select OTT Platforms 

Flexi Pack (Data Add-on) 

Rs 103 

28 days 

5 GB total data 

Data Add-on and one entertainment pack 

 

Free Google Gemini Pro subscription and OTT access 

Major specification of the Hero Recharge and Super Celebration Plan is the bundled access to premium services. Both Rs. 3599 and Rs. 500 plans come with a complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription. The Google Gemini Pro plan will only be available to users who are 18 years or older 

Users opting for super celebration plan will get complimentary access to selected streaming platforms including Liongate Play, Discovery+, sun NXT, Kanch Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Fancode, JioTV and JioAICloud. 

Apart from this, users can choose an OTT bundle based on their preferred content categories with Flexi pack. For Hindi they options like Jiocinema, SonyLIV and Zee5 where as for international content there is Fancode, Lionsgate, Discovery+ and for regional content there is Sun NXT, Kanchalanka and Hoichoi 

 

 

 

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 7:34 PM IST
