New Year Gift From Jio: Get 2.5GB Data, Free Calling, Google Gemini And OTT At Only ₹10 Per Day

Jio has announced three new prepaid recharge plans for its Indian customers under its ‘Happy New Year 2026’ offer. The company has introduced an annual plan called Hero Recharge, a monthly plan named Super Celebration Plan, and a data add-on plan called Flexi Pack.
The annual and monthly plans also offer complimentary access to the Google Gemini Pro AI service and OTT subscription. The new plans are available on the Jio website, My Jio app, and through offline outlets
Happy New Year 2026 prepaid recharge plans
Jio has introduced three new recharge options which come with benefits such as data packs, yearly validity, OTT access, and AI services.
|
Plan Name
|
Price
|
Validity
|
Data Benefit
|
Additional Features
|
Hero Recharge (Annual)
|
Rs 3599
|
365 days
|
2.5 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G
|
Unlimited Calls, SMS, JioTV, JioTV Cloud, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription
|
Super Celebration Plan (Monthly)
|
Rs 500
|
28 days
|
2 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription, Access to Select OTT Platforms
|
Flexi Pack (Data Add-on)
|
Rs 103
|
28 days
|
5 GB total data
|
Data Add-on and one entertainment pack
Free Google Gemini Pro subscription and OTT access
Major specification of the Hero Recharge and Super Celebration Plan is the bundled access to premium services. Both Rs. 3599 and Rs. 500 plans come with a complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription. The Google Gemini Pro plan will only be available to users who are 18 years or older
Users opting for super celebration plan will get complimentary access to selected streaming platforms including Liongate Play, Discovery+, sun NXT, Kanch Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Fancode, JioTV and JioAICloud.
Apart from this, users can choose an OTT bundle based on their preferred content categories with Flexi pack. For Hindi they options like Jiocinema, SonyLIV and Zee5 where as for international content there is Fancode, Lionsgate, Discovery+ and for regional content there is Sun NXT, Kanchalanka and Hoichoi
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed