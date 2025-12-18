Nissan Unveils Gravite 7- Seater MPV In Direct Competition With Ertiga, Know Everything About Design, Interior, Engine And India Launch Date

Nissan Motor India has officially revealed its upcoming seven-seater B-segment MPV Gravite. The announcement of Nissan Gravite marks first major step in brand’s planned resurgence in the Indian market. The company has scheduled the launch of car in early 2026, the Nissan Gravite will be manufactured locally at Renault-Nissan Alliance’s Chennai facility, and it will be part of a broader product offensive aimed at rebuilding Nissan’s presence on Indian roads. The company is aiming it to positioned as family-focused, value-oriented MPV designed especially for Indian families.
Nissan has not disclosed any technical specification yet but as per reports and experts the Gravite is expected to be based on the Renault Triber’s CMF-A+ architecture, continuing the alliance’s strategy of platform sharing for cost efficiency and localization benefits. The company has done the same with the Nissan Magnite-Renault Kiger pairing and allowing Nissan to accelerate its product rollout without heavy investment in all-new architectures.
Despite of having shared platform the company is positioning the Gravite with a distinct identity, both in terms of design and brand positioning to appeal to buyers looking for a Nissan-badged alternative in the affordable 7-seater MPV lobby.
Nissan Gravite Design
The company, has claimed that the Nissan Gravite will feature the brand’s signature C-shaped front fascia and grille which instantly creates a difference between Nissan and Renault. The teaser of the car also showcases a more upright stance and horizontal proportions to emphasize space and road presence.
The company has also confirmed the hood branding and Gravite rear-door badging, the element not typically seen in this segment; this gives the car a stronger standalone identity. The rear design will be the same C-shaped lighting theme, aligning it with Nissan’s global design language.
Nissan Gravite Interior
Nissan has not officially revealed the interior of the car by the industry reports claiming that the car will have a similar layout as Renault Triber. To give the car its own identity, the cabin is expected to feature new upholstery designs, updated colour schemes, and a few exclusive features.
The MPV is expected to offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear-view camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning with vents extending to the second and third rows, and six airbags.
Nissan Gravite Engine
As per experts, the car is expected to feature 1.0 – liter naturally aspirated petrol engine from the refreshed Triber. This unit generates 71bhp snd 96Nm of torque and is expected to pair with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. Apart from this the company is also expected to launch a CNG variant later.
Direct competition to Ertiga
The Nissan Gravite will be a direct rivalry to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As of now it is a leading player in 7-seater segment, but after launch of Nissan Gravite could be a good option for Ertiga buyers.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed