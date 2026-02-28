Noise Launches Master Bud 2: 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, And AI Voice Assistant—Check All Specs, Price, And Colours

Indian tech company Noise has launched the new Master Buds 2 in India succeeding the Noise Master Buds which was launched in 2025. The newly launched TWS carries the same ‘Sound by Bose’ tag, and it has rolled out further upgrades like 360-degree Spatial Audio and improved ANC performance.
The company has positioned the earbuds under the premium audio segment and further aims at delivering immersive sound with advanced features and specification.
Master Buds 2 features and specification
The newly launched Master Buds 2 comes with a 10mm PU+ PEEK driver which is backed by Bose. The device features up to 51dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for an uninterrupted play experience for the users. The TWS has a six-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system which is designed to enhance voice clarity during calls. Other than this, the device has a Transparency Mode which lets users stay aware of their surroundings when needed.
One of the key highlights of the device is the 360-degree Spatial Audio powered by a built-in six-axis IMU sensor. This aims to give a theatre like surround sound experience while watching movies or playing games.
The device supports LHDC 5.0 codec for 24-bit/96kHz Bluetooth streaming, find my device, In-ear detection, dual-device connectivity, google fast pair, and head gesture control.
The device also features an AI voice assistant that can understand natural language commands and respond in real time. The earbuds are compatible with the Noise Audio app for customisation.
Master Buds 2 Battery
The company claims that with just 10 minutes of charge, the device can deliver up to six hours of usage. The earbuds come in vinyl-inspired case design and carry an IPX5 rating for resistance against splashes and sweat.
Master Buds 2 Price
The device is launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 7,999 with three colour options Aurum, Mercury, and Carbon. Pre-sales of the TWS is live, the device is available on all leading e-commerce platforms and offline outlet.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed