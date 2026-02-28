Noise Launches Master Bud 2: 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, And AI Voice Assistant—Check All Specs, Price, And Colours

Indian tech company Noise has launched the new Master Buds 2 in India succeeding the Noise Master Buds which was launched in 2025. The newly launched TWS carries the same ‘Sound by Bose’ tag, and it has rolled out further upgrades like 360-degree Spatial Audio and improved ANC performance.

The company has positioned the earbuds under the premium audio segment and further aims at delivering immersive sound with advanced features and specification.

Master Buds 2 features and specification

One of the key highlights of the device is the 360-degree Spatial Audio powered by a built-in six-axis IMU sensor. This aims to give a theatre like surround sound experience while watching movies or playing games.

The device supports LHDC 5.0 codec for 24-bit/96kHz Bluetooth streaming, find my device, In-ear detection, dual-device connectivity, google fast pair, and head gesture control.

The device also features an AI voice assistant that can understand natural language commands and respond in real time. The earbuds are compatible with the Noise Audio app for customisation. Master Buds 2 Battery

The company claims that with just 10 minutes of charge, the device can deliver up to six hours of usage. The earbuds come in vinyl-inspired case design and carry an IPX5 rating for resistance against splashes and sweat. Master Buds 2 Price

The device is launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 7,999 with three colour options Aurum, Mercury, and Carbon. Pre-sales of the TWS is live, the device is available on all leading e-commerce platforms and offline outlet. Also Read: Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price