Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

UK-based tech manufacturing company Nothing is gearing up is portfolio by launching Nothing Nothing Headphone (a) globally on 5th March along with the new Nothing Phone 4a series.

The headphones follow the company’s signature transparent design. According to media reports, the device will come in four different colours i.e., Black, White, Pink, and Vibrant Yellow. The device is positioned as the budget friendly follow up of last year’s Nothing Headphone 1. Headphone (a) Specification

The company has not shared any details and specifications regarding the device, but the experts and media reports claim that the device will have an over-ear design, active noise cancellation, and Bluetooth.

The previous model is packed with 40mm drivers, up to 42dB of noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec support, and a battery life of up to 80 hours with ANC off.

The new Headphone (a) was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification site under the model number B186. Headphone (a) Price and Launch

The media reports and leaks suggest that the device will be launched around EUR 159 in Europe, which is approximately Rs 17,300 and GBP 149, which is around Rs 18,700. For comparison, the Headphone 1 was launched for EUR 299 and Rs 21,990 in India.

The device will be launched on 5th March with the Phone 4a series. The company is clearly building its own ecosystem. The full specification, Indian pricing, and all other details will be revealed during the launch event. Also Read: Nothing Unveils ‘Soft Pink’ Phone 4a With New ‘Glyph Bar’—Check All Features And Launch Date

