LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

Nothing will launch the Headphone (a) on 5 March alongside the Phone 4a series, featuring its signature transparent design and expected budget pricing around EUR 159 which is Rs 17,300 (approx).

Nothing Headphone (a) Launch on March 5
Nothing Headphone (a) Launch on March 5

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 27, 2026 11:56:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

UK-based tech manufacturing company Nothing is gearing up is portfolio by launching Nothing Nothing Headphone (a) globally on 5th March along with the new Nothing Phone 4a series. 

The company has teased the design of the audio wearable on social media which portrays the bold yellow colour. The classic Nothing dot-matrix font is engraved on the side, and the frame sports a metallic grey edge with a dotted texture. 



Headphone (a) Design

The headphones follow the company’s signature transparent design. According to media reports, the device will come in four different colours i.e., Black, White, Pink, and Vibrant Yellow. The device is positioned as the budget friendly follow up of last year’s Nothing Headphone 1. 

Headphone (a) Specification

The company has not shared any details and specifications regarding the device, but the experts and media reports claim that the device will have an over-ear design, active noise cancellation, and Bluetooth. 

The previous model is packed with 40mm drivers, up to 42dB of noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec support, and a battery life of up to 80 hours with ANC off. 

The new Headphone (a) was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification site under the model number B186. 

Headphone (a) Price and Launch

The media reports and leaks suggest that the device will be launched around EUR 159 in Europe, which is approximately Rs 17,300 and GBP 149, which is around Rs 18,700. For comparison, the Headphone 1 was launched for EUR 299 and Rs 21,990 in India. 

The device will be launched on 5th March with the Phone 4a series. The company is clearly building its own ecosystem. The full specification, Indian pricing, and all other details will be revealed during the launch event. 

Also Read: Nothing Unveils ‘Soft Pink’ Phone 4a With New ‘Glyph Bar’—Check All Features And Launch Date

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Headphone anothingNothing Headphone a

RELATED News

WhatsApp Web Down As Major Glitch Reported: Users Unable To Login Worldwide, Including India

iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dual Camera And 8GB RAM, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Jack Dorsey Lays Off Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Kolkata Hit By Massive Earthquake: Strong Tremors Felt Across The City, Offices, Schools, Homes Evacuated

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Papa Gaali Dete The’ — Arshdeep Singh Recalls Father’s Explosive Reactions During SA vs WI Super 8 Clash

Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price
Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price
Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price
Nothing To Launch Headphone (a): ANC, Signature Transparent Design, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS