Nothing Unveils ‘Soft Pink’ Phone 4a With New ‘Glyph Bar’—Check All Features And Launch Date

UK based smartphone manufacturing brand Nothing is gearing up for launch of its next smartphone, Phone 4a. The company has introduced a new colour for the phone, i.e., a soft pink finish. The device will go live on 5th March 2026.

The company has officially teased the pink variant through promotional artwork and in-store display in London and Bengaluru, where it recently opened a new retail outlet.

The company has not added an aggressive neon or flashy rose, instead of this the company has introduced a soft baby pink tone that feels fresh without abandoning Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic.

The transparent rear panel remains intact, but the pink accents make the device stand out. The internal design elements appear colour matched, giving the device a cohesive look rather than simply adding a coloured shell.

Apart from colour, the company is also updating one of its most recognisable features. The Phone 4a replaces the Glyph Interface with a new “Glyph Bar”. Instead of multiple segmented light strips, the Glyph Bar includes a vertical stripe of seven mini-LED lights positioned to the right of the camera module.

The company claims that the LEDs are brighter than previous implementations and will support customisable alerts and visual effects. The idea appears to be refinement rather than reinvention. The company has managed to refresh the exterior while keeping a similar, transparent, industrial look which is widely loved by tech lovers.

The device will be launched on 5th March 2026 at Moblie World Congress globally. The company has not revealed the price and other specification of the phone yet and will be revealed during the launch event.