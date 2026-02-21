Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launch Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Processor, Sony LYTIA Camera And 7000mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Tech giant Motorola is preparing to launch its next Edge 70 series smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The design and key highlights of the phone have already been revealed, including the processor and memory configuration. However, the company has not announced its official India launch date, but leaks and reports suggests that the launch is near.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
✅ 6.78″ 1.5K 144Hz Quad-Curved 🥹
✅ Gorilla Glass 7i
🟥 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
✅ 50MP Rear
✅ 32MP Front
✅ 7000mAh + 68W
✅ IP69/68
✅ MIL-STD-810H
✅ 3 OS Updates
• Please Motorola Stop Using
🟥 Same Design
🟥 Quad Curved Display pic.twitter.com/WeCUooUZaU
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features and specification
The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.
In terms of optics, the rear camera features a primary Sony LYTIA sensor of 50MP whereas the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device also offers an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be packed with a 7,000mAh battery supported by 68W wired fast charging.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price
The company has launched the teaser and dedicated microsite of the device on e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The microsite describes major details regarding the phone. The phone will be revealed on 23rd February. The device will be available in leather-inspired finishes in Pantone curated colour options such as Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette.
The price and other details of the phone is not revealed yet
