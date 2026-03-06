Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

Nothing Headphone (a) Features and Specifications

The newly launched Nothing Headphone (a) has a lightweight design and comes with breathable memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort during listening sessions. The company claims that audio wearable comes with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which can automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation based on the environment.

For voice calls, the device features a three-microphone Environment Noise Cancellation system which is developed to isolate the user’s voice while reducing background noise for clearer communication. The device also has Static Spatial Audio technology.

The headphones have Nothing’s physical control system integrated into the earcups. These consist of Roller, Paddle, and Button controls which let users adjust volume, switch modes, and navigate tracks with simple gestures. The physical button also supports Channel Hop, enabling users to switch between apps and functions quickly.

Other than this, the button can be used as a Camera Shutter trigger which helps users to capture photos or start videos on a paired smartphone remotely. Users will be able to customise audio settings through the Nothing X companion app.

The battery life of the device is one of the key highlights. The company claims that it can provide up to 135 hours of playback on a single charge. The device supports fast charging, and it also features an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water

Nothing Headphone (a) Price and Availability

The headphone is priced at GBP 149 which is roughly Rs 18,200 and it is available in four colour options Black, white, Pink and Yellow. The sale for Black, White, and Pink colour devices will begin from 13th March whereas the limited edition Yellow colour variant will start on 6th April.


