Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a Lineup Launch: Updated Glyph Bar, New Colours And Bigger Battery—Check All Features And Price

Nothing Phone 4a Lineup Launch: Updated Glyph Bar, New Colours And Bigger Battery—Check All Features And Price

Nothing launches Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in four vibrant and new colours, updates glyph bar. The smartphone has also got a bigger battery as compared to previous generation device.

Nothing Phone 4a series
Nothing Phone 4a series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 5, 2026 12:19:31 IST

Nothing Phone 4a Lineup Launch: Updated Glyph Bar, New Colours And Bigger Battery—Check All Features And Price

UK based smartphone manufacturing company is all-set to launch its new smartphone series, Nothing Phone 4a today, (5th March 2026) at 4 PM (IST). The company has been working on mid-range smartphones for almost a year. The company has teased the design and colours of the upcoming device. 

The phone will carry the signature transparent design, and it will introduce a refreshed version of Glyph lighting. The series will consist of two devices Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. In terms of colour options the company has introduced a new soft pink shade other than this, the phone will come in White, Black and Blue shade. 

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: nothingNothing Phone 4a

Tags: nothingNothing Phone 4a

