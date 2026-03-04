The Apple MacBook Air has finally received official release with the M5 chip that will offer a significant level of performance and capabilities enhancement to the most used laptop line at Apple. The M5 silicon is based on a faster CPU, a next generation graphics card with a Neural Accelerator in every core, and is capable of fulfilling all the daily needs, as well as more complex creative and AI processes with ease.

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

The new MacBook Air is now the default storage of 512GB (up, of course, to 4TB) and the read and write speeds of a new SSD are much faster. The wireless connectivity has also been enhanced with the custom N1 chip created by Apple with the addition of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 capability to ensure that it can connect to the Internet and other devices anywhere. The updated laptop has retained its iconic delivery of slim, light and fanless aluminum design, and a glowing Liquid Retina display, a long battery life and enhanced sound and camera, thus making it an excellent option to both the average user and the professional user.

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

The new MacBook air is sold in 13 and 15 inch models and offered in a range of eye-catching colours such as sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver. Pre orders will be available March 4, available in Apple Stores and online in over 30 countries and regions on March 11. Having an extended storage, enhanced connectivity and iconic design together with its high performance, MacBook Air with M5 is set to bring incredible value to those that seek to have a powerful yet versatile everyday laptop. Prices for 13 and 15 inch start from ₹119900.00 and ₹144900.00.

The new MacBook Air has been designed to be productive and performance oriented in both the interior and the exterior. The Liquid Retina screen is bright with vivid colours and sharp images and the 12MP Center Stage camera and highly developed microphone array enhance video calls and presentations. Another advantage that Apple emphasizes is the ability of the laptop to add numerous external screens up to two over its Thunderbolt 4 ports, and its powerful sound system with Spatial Audio provides a multimedia experience. Aided by the macOS Tahoe and the capabilities of the Apple Intelligence, the M5-powered Air can be used in workflows as simple as the production of creative content or as complicated as the utilization of complex AI applications, serving the students and creators of the business community.

Also Read: Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price