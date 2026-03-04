LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

(Photo: Apple)
(Photo: Apple)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 4, 2026 12:53:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

The Apple MacBook Air has finally received official release with the M5 chip that will offer a significant level of performance and capabilities enhancement to the most used laptop line at Apple. The M5 silicon is based on a faster CPU, a next generation graphics card with a Neural Accelerator in every core, and is capable of fulfilling all the daily needs, as well as more complex creative and AI processes with ease.

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

The new MacBook Air is now the default storage of 512GB (up, of course, to 4TB) and the read and write speeds of a new SSD are much faster. The wireless connectivity has also been enhanced with the custom N1 chip created by Apple with the addition of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 capability to ensure that it can connect to the Internet and other devices anywhere. The updated laptop has retained its iconic delivery of slim, light and fanless aluminum design, and a glowing Liquid Retina display, a long battery life and enhanced sound and camera, thus making it an excellent option to both the average user and the professional user. 

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

The new MacBook air is sold in 13 and 15 inch models and offered in a range of eye-catching colours such as sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver. Pre orders will be available March 4, available in Apple Stores and online in over 30 countries and regions on March 11. Having an extended storage, enhanced connectivity and iconic design together with its high performance, MacBook Air with M5 is set to bring incredible value to those that seek to have a powerful yet versatile everyday laptop. Prices for 13 and 15 inch start from ₹119900.00 and ₹144900.00. 

You Might Be Interested In

The new MacBook Air has been designed to be productive and performance oriented in both the interior and the exterior. The Liquid Retina screen is bright with vivid colours and sharp images and the 12MP Center Stage camera and highly developed microphone array enhance video calls and presentations. Another advantage that Apple emphasizes is the ability of the laptop to add numerous external screens up to two over its Thunderbolt 4 ports, and its powerful sound system with Spatial Audio provides a multimedia experience. Aided by the macOS Tahoe and the capabilities of the Apple Intelligence, the M5-powered Air can be used in workflows as simple as the production of creative content or as complicated as the utilization of complex AI applications, serving the students and creators of the business community. 

Also Read: Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apple Launches New MacBook AirApple MacBook Air 2026MacBook Air M5MacBook Air M5 PriceMacBook Air M5 Price indiamacbook se

RELATED News

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

B-Town Celebrities Paint The Town Red, Blue And Green- Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Many More Lights Up Social Media With Holi 2026 Celebration

Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

Will Pakistan Join War Against Iran To Defend Saudi Arabia? After Khamenei Killing & Gulf Strikes, Here’s What Islamabad Said On 2025 Defence Pact

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

Who Is Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi? Srinagar MP Booked By J&K Police Over Alleged ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts On Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran War

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Who Is Saaniya Chandok? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s To Be Daughter- In- Law- Check Net Worth, Career, Education And Much More

Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Sang-Yi Return, But What Dangerous Mission Awaits?

Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Mother-In-Law Over Cooking; Accused Held

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price
Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price
Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price
Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

QUICK LINKS