Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

Apple has launched the new iPad Air with the powerful M4 chip, faster CPU and GPU, Wi-Fi 7 support, and up to 1TB storage at the same starting price of $599. The design remains unchanged, focusing mainly on performance and connectivity upgrades.

iPad Air M4 launched
iPad Air M4 launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 3, 2026 11:01:59 IST

Tech manufacturing giant Apple has introduced the new iPad Air featuring M4 and large storage which enhances performance at the same starting price. The new iPad Air features a faster CPU and GPU which boosts performance while editing and gaming. 

iPad Air M4 features and specification 

The device is mainly unchanged from the previous model. The company offers two display sizes 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina displays. The newly launched device is powered by M4 chip paired with up to 1 TB of internal storage. 

The company claims that the new chipset is a more powerful and efficient processor and delivers 30 per cent of performance as compared to previous generation devices powered by M3. 

The new iPad features a stronger CPU and GPU performance and improved wireless connectivity with Apple’s custom N1 networking chip. The device has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support which enables faster data transfer, broader compatibility with advanced routers, and better performance in crowded network environments. 

The cellular variant of the device features the company’s C1X modem which claims to deliver up to 50 per cent faster cellular data speeds. 

In terms of accessories, the device supports Apple pencil and Magic Keyboard. The device comes in four vibrant colour options, i.e., blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. 

iPad Air M4 Price 

The newly launched device comes with the starting price of $599 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi only model and $799 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi version while the cellular variant starts at $749 and the 13-inch model costs $949. The pre-booking of the device will begin on 4th March 2026 and full availability starting a week later. 

The device offers major internal upgrades. However, the design remains the same. The company has focused on performance and connectivity enhancement. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:01 AM IST
