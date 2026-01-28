Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

Nothing Phone 4a specification and features

The media reports and leaks suggest that the device is expected to feature an AMOLED display like the previous model, and it could be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip paired with 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage type.

As per the Gadget360 report, the EPREL listing portrays a few key details of Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,080mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the previous model. The battery is supported by 50W fast wired charging. The battery is rated for 1,400 charge cycles with at least 80 per cent capacity left after all that. You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

The device also features an IP65 certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. In terms of repairs, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a C grade rating on a repairability scale (A to E) which is neither good nor bad.

Another big thing that the company offers is long-term software support. The company promised at least 5 years of OS updates and security patches.

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at USD 540, which is roughly Rs.49,000. The experts claim that the phone will be available in Black, Blue, Pink and White colour shades.

Phone 3a Pro Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro was launched in Indian at a price point of Rs.27,999 and it was powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with an IP64 certification and triple camera setup on the rear panel offering 50MP of each.

The new upcoming Phone 4a Pro does not bring any such big upgrade but has some core updates such as a longer battery life, longer software support, and stronger durability. Also Read: iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

