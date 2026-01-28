LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

Nothing is preparing to launch the Phone 4a Pro in Europe after it appeared on the EPREL database. Leaks suggest an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, 5,080mAh battery with 50W fast charging, IP65 rating, and 5 years of software updates.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro, credit: X
Nothing Phone 4a Pro, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 28, 2026 11:16:39 IST

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

Chinese phone manufacturer is gearing up to launch Nothing Phone 4a Pro in the European market. The upcoming device was spotted on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) portal. However, there is no official announcement from the company yet, but media reports and experts believe that the listed device with model number A069P will launch soon. 

Nothing Phone 4a specification and features 

The media reports and leaks suggest that the device is expected to feature an AMOLED display like the previous model, and it could be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip paired with 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage type. 

As per the Gadget360 report, the EPREL listing portrays a few key details of Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,080mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the previous model. The battery is supported by 50W fast wired charging. The battery is rated for 1,400 charge cycles with at least 80 per cent capacity left after all that. 

The device also features an IP65 certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. In terms of repairs, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a C grade rating on a repairability scale (A to E) which is neither good nor bad. 

Another big thing that the company offers is long-term software support. The company promised at least 5 years of OS updates and security patches. 

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at USD 540, which is roughly Rs.49,000. The experts claim that the phone will be available in Black, Blue, Pink and White colour shades. 

Phone 3a Pro Details

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro was launched in Indian at a price point of Rs.27,999 and it was powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with an IP64 certification and triple camera setup on the rear panel offering 50MP of each. 

The new upcoming Phone 4a Pro does not bring any such big upgrade but has some core updates such as a longer battery life, longer software support, and stronger durability. 

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

QUICK LINKS