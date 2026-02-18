Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Confirm: UFS 3.1 Storage, Bigger Battery And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

UK based smartphone manufacturer Nothing has announced its next lineup, the Phone (4a) series. The new lineup will be launched in India on 5th March 2026. Carl Pei, CEO of the company, said on its official YouTube channel that Nothing Phone 4a lineup will have “premium materials” and “new experimentation in terms of colours”.

Nothing Phone 4a series features and specifications

The Phone 4a is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset whereas the Phone 4a Pro will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a periscope lens. However, details regarding features and specifications are not officially confirmed yet.

The company has confirmed that at least one of the phones from upcoming lineup will have faster UFS 3.1 storage and bigger battery backup, which means the device will run smoother and will last longer on a single charge.

The experts and media reports claim that the device will be available in two storage and RAM variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant is expected to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Nothing Phone 4a Launch Date and Price

As per some reports, the device is expected to arrive at a starting price of Rs 30.000, and Pro variant can go up to Rs 40,000. The company and CEO has not confirmed much detail regarding the upcoming series. The price, specification, and features will be officially revealed on 5th March 2026.