Nothing Phone 4a Series Record Sales: Transparent Design, Powerful Processor And Triple Camera Setup, Check Day 1 Figures Here

The UK based smartphone manufacturing company Nothing has recently launched Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro and both the devices are now on sale in India. The phone is sold through Nothing’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Both the variants of newly launched lineup have record sale on day 1 as per the company.

The person wrote, “We have started off really well. In 30K+ segment highest ever sellout online.” He tagged the e-commerce platform Flipkart in the post on X stating “Today we are writing history.”

Akis Evangelidis told to India Today that “We’re incredibly excited by the response to the Phone (4a) Series. The series has become the heart of Nothing’s smartphone lineup, and becoming the best-selling smartphone in the segment on day one reflects how strongly it resonates with the Indian audience.”

Nothing Phone 4a series specs and features

The Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The Phone 4a comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz while the Phone 4a Pro has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Phone 4a is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 whereas the Phone 4a Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. In terms of optics, both devices feature triple camera setups on the rear panel. The Phone 4a Pro offers a 50MP Sony primary sensor, 50MP JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The Phone 4a features the same telephoto and ultra-wide sensors but in place of a Sony sensor the device features a 50MP Samsung GN9 sensor. The front panel of both the phones features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Both the devices are packed with 5,400mAh battery supported by a 50W wired fast charging, runs on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16.

Nothing Phone 4a series price

The Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the Phone 4a comes with a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read: Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs