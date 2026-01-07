OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone under its Turbo series as it begins its product plan for 2026. The Chinese tech manufacturer is preparing for launch of OnePlus Turbo 6 later this week in China. This phone will be positioned next to the OnePlus 15 range, and it will focus on performance while keeping the price lower than the main flagship lineup. Before the official launch the company shared information regarding the phones display.

The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be launched in China on 8th January 2026. The company has revealed that the upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with a G1 WiFi chip. The latest teaser shared by the company highlights key screen features.

OnePlus Turbo 6 display

As per the company, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This places it in line with the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, which also features the same refresh rate. The screen panel comes from BOE, which is a renowned display supplier. The company claims that the higher refresh rate will support faster screen responses during gameplay and using heavy apps. The 165Hz refresh rate may only activate in select use cases rather than staying active all the time; this is also observed in other models of OnePlus.

The official teaser also confirms that the screen will support the full DCI-P3 colour range. The peak brightness of the phone will be up to 1800 nits and can display 1.07 billion colours. The company has also added several eye protections features such as 3,840Hz dimming, reduced flicker, and controls to limit blue light output, especially at lower brightness levels.



the media reports and experts claim that the OnePlus Turbo 6 may feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The industry sources also suggest that OnePlus could release the same device outside China under the OnePlus Nord 6 name. However, the company has not made any confirmation on the global launch yet.

Also Read : Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 7000mAh Battery And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

