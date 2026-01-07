LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump latest world news hamas Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

OnePlus is set to launch the Turbo 6 in China on January 8, 2026, featuring a 165Hz BOE display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Positioned as a performance-focused, lower-cost alternative to the flagship lineup.

OnePlus Turbo 6 to launch in China
OnePlus Turbo 6 to launch in China

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 7, 2026 15:03:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone under its Turbo series as it begins its product plan for 2026. The Chinese tech manufacturer is preparing for launch of OnePlus Turbo 6 later this week in China. This phone will be positioned next to the OnePlus 15 range, and it will focus on performance while keeping the price lower than the main flagship lineup. Before the official launch the company shared information regarding the phones display. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be launched in China on 8th January 2026. The company has revealed that the upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with a G1 WiFi chip. The latest teaser shared by the company highlights key screen features. 

OnePlus Turbo 6 display  

As per the company, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This places it in line with the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, which also features the same refresh rate. The screen panel comes from BOE, which is a renowned display supplier. The company claims that the higher refresh rate will support faster screen responses during gameplay and using heavy apps. The 165Hz refresh rate may only activate in select use cases rather than staying active all the time; this is also observed in other models of OnePlus. 

You Might Be Interested In

OnePlus Turbo 6 Eye Protection features 

The official teaser also confirms that the screen will support the full DCI-P3 colour range. The peak brightness of the phone will be up to 1800 nits and can display 1.07 billion colours. The company has also added several eye protections features such as 3,840Hz dimming, reduced flicker, and controls to limit blue light output, especially at lower brightness levels.  
 
the media reports and experts claim that the OnePlus Turbo 6 may feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The industry sources also suggest that OnePlus could release the same device outside China under the OnePlus Nord 6 name. However, the company has not made any confirmation on the global launch yet. 

Also Read : Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 7000mAh Battery And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: OnePlusOnePlus turbo

RELATED News

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Confused Between Redmi Note 15 5G And Realme 16 Pro? Check This Quick Comparison Before Buying

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Google’s Larry Page Moving His Businesses From California? World’s Second Richest Person Is Relocating To THIS Place Amid Billionaire Tax

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

‘Two Coke Cans’: Former NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Baylee Over Humiliating Public Remarks About His Penis Size

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

Moscow-Washington Tensions Escalate: “Dark Fleet” Tanker Escapes US Coast Guard As Russia Deploys Submarine To Protect It

Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Musical Side At Reliance Event |

Where Is Aidarous al-Zubaidi? Yemen Separatist Leader Skips Riyadh Talks, Saudi-UAE Rift Deepens

Alia Unleashed: Cleavage-Baring Looks Raising Hell

Renowned American Economist Jeffrey Sachs Warns US Move Against Venezuela A Violation Of International Law: ‘They Kidnapped The President But…’

Pakistan Planning Terror Strike In India? New Hamas–Lashkar Meeting In Pakistan Sparks Fears Of ISI-Backed Jihadist Nexus

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs
OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs
OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs
OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

QUICK LINKS