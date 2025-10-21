LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata Alphabet stock crime news balochistan deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

OpenAI Atlas Browser: Alphabet stock fell 3.4% after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-powered browser competing with Google Chrome. Atlas features Chat, Memory, and Agent modes, letting users interact with websites and perform tasks via ChatGPT. Mac version out now.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas (Photo: Wiki, Canva)
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas (Photo: Wiki, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 21, 2025 23:43:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

OpenAI Atlas Browser: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares fell 3.4% on Wall Street after OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence–powered web browser called ChatGPT Atlas. The move is being seen as a direct challenge to Google’s dominant Chrome browser, sparking investor concerns about potential disruption to Alphabet’s core business.

The browser, officially unveiled by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a livestream event, marks the company’s next big step in integrating AI deeply into everyday internet use. Altman described Atlas as “a fast, flexible, and intelligent browser designed for the future of web experiences.”

What Is ChatGPT Atlas?

OpenAI’s new browser, ChatGPT Atlas, blends traditional web browsing with conversational AI capabilities. It comes with three key features Chat, Memory, and Agent, allowing users to interact with websites using ChatGPT in real time.

You Might Be Interested In

Unlike traditional browsers that rely on Google or Bing, Atlas uses ChatGPT Search as its default search experience. This enables users to get AI-generated answers and summaries instead of typical search result pages.

How Does ChatGPT Atlas Work?

ChatGPT seamlessly accompanies users as they browse the web on Atlas. With a single click or command, users can summon ChatGPT on any webpage to perform tasks such as:

  • Drafting emails

  • Summarising content

  • Assisting with online forms

  • Researching topics directly from the browser window

The browser aims to make everyday web interactions more intuitive and efficient through AI integration.

How to Use Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas is available globally for Mac users starting today. To download it, users can visit OpenAI’s official website or access the update through their ChatGPT app.
 However, the Agent Mode which enables autonomous task execution like scheduling, organizing information, or managing workflows is exclusive to paid ChatGPT Plus and Pro users.

OpenAI confirmed that Windows, iOS, and Android versions of Atlas will roll out soon.

Market Impact

The announcement immediately impacted Alphabet’s stock, which dropped over 3% in Tuesday trading. Analysts say the decline reflects investor unease about OpenAI’s growing ecosystem of AI-driven tools that could threaten Google’s dominance in both search and browser markets.

The Road Ahead

Atlas represents OpenAI’s most ambitious attempt yet to redefine how people interact with the internet. With former Chrome and Firefox developers like Ben Goodger and ex-Apple designer Justin Rushing on the team, the company appears poised to merge cutting-edge AI with intuitive web design.

“The way we hope people will use the internet in the future… the chat experience in a web browser can be a great analog,” Altman said during the livestream.

As OpenAI continues to expand its offerings beyond chatbots into full-fledged browsing experiences, tech analysts predict increased competition in the AI and search landscape one that could reshape the web as we know it.

ALSO READ: OpenAI unveils AI browser Atlas

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alphabet stockAlphabet stock newsAtlas newschatgptChatGPT Atlashome-hero-pos-3openai

RELATED News

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Dutch seek solution to stand-off with China over chipmaker Nexperia, while carmakers fret

OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone

Worldline narrows profit forecast, signals more deals to come

European chipmaker Axelera launches second AI inference chip

LATEST NEWS

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE ONE MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL FOR DELIVERY TO THE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

REFILE-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan seeks to attract staff with $3 billion skyscraper in New York

BRIEF-Tabreed Appoints Arqaam Securities As Liquidity Provider For Shares Listed On DFM

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

REFILE–Palliser urges LG Chem to refresh board, says could help shares

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser named U.S.-Saudi Business Council co-chair

Early consumer earnings make the wealth effect clear

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome
QUICK LINKS