Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

Oppo has confirmed the upcoming launch of its premium Find X9s in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and expected to feature flagship cameras and a large battery.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 7, 2026 13:17:31 IST

Chinese tech manufacturing brand Oppo is preparing for its new premium smartphone launch. The company has confirmed the launch of Oppo Find X9s in India soon. The company has already launched the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro phones in India, this device is also expected to offer a premium design, advanced camera and a massive battery backup. The company has confirmed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset will be powering the device. 

Oppo Find X9s features and specification 

The upcoming phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, which is a flagship-class processor built on a 3nm process. The octa-core chip comes with a high-performance CPU setup with Media Tek’s Immortalis series GPU. The company claims that it offers power-packed performance and gaming. It also has a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities. 

The company has not shared full specifications of the upcoming device. As per leaks and media reports, the phone is expected to feature advanced cameras and display configurations. The phone is likely to offer a triple camera setup on the rear panel having a primary sensor of 200MP, 200MP periscope sensor, and ultra-wide lens. 

The phone is likely to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The experts claim that the new phone will run on Android 16 out of the box with ColorOS 16 skin on the top. 

Oppo Find X9s launch timeline 

According to a recent media report the Oppo Find X9s will be launch in the second quarter of 2026 in China and the India and global launch will be followed by the China launch. However, the company has not officially revealed anything regarding the pricing yet. Calculating the leaked specification the upcoming Find X9s will be positioned in the premium flagship segment with a starting price of around Rs 65,000 to Rs. 70,000. 

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 1:08 PM IST
