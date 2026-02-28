Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Chinese tech manufacturing brand Oppo has launched special Holi 2026 offers across popular models, including the Reno 15 series and Find X9 lineup. The festive offer is valid from 1st March to 8th March. The offers include financial benefits such as zero down payment and interest-free EMIs for up to 24 months on select devices, along with additional bank and UPI cashback incentives.

Oppo India has detailed its Holi 2026 promotional campaign valid from 1st March to 8th March offering zero down payment and interest-free EMI options across select Reno and Find X9 models. The EMI options extend up to 24 months depending on the phone and variant, with the Reno 15 Pro Mini eligible for a 24-month Zero down payment scheme with Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank whereas other models such as Find X9, Reno 15 and A6 series comes with EMI duration ranging from 6 to 18 months.

The brand says this festive campaign fits right in with its “Make Your Moment” vibe encouraging people to capture all the colour, fun, and candid smiles of the celebrations with its camera-focused smartphones.

On the EMI front, Oppo is offering different zero-interest plans depending on the device. The Reno 15 Pro Mini (256GB and 512GB variants) comes with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, while the Find X9 (12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB) gets up to 18 months. The Reno 15 models have 15 months of interest-free EMI, the A6 Pro lineup gets 8 months, and the A6 series comes with 6 months. Basically, the EMI tenure depends on the model and storage option you pick, so you can choose what works best for your budget.

Speaking about the campaign, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said Holi is all about colour, happiness, and the special moments we share with loved ones. She added that OPPO wants to be part of those memories by helping users capture every vibrant splash and genuine smile. With recent launches like the Find X9 and the Reno series getting a strong response especially for their Made-for-India camera system and portrait features. Also Read: From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

