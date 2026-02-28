LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Oppo has announced Holi 2026 offers from 1st to 8th March on the Reno 15 series and Find X9 lineup, featuring zero down payment, no-cost EMIs up to 24 months, and up to 10% cashback via select bank cards and UPI.

Oppo Holi Sale
Oppo Holi Sale

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 28, 2026 14:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Chinese tech manufacturing brand Oppo has launched special Holi 2026 offers across popular models, including the Reno 15 series and Find X9 lineup. The festive offer is valid from 1st March to 8th March. The offers include financial benefits such as zero down payment and interest-free EMIs for up to 24 months on select devices, along with additional bank and UPI cashback incentives.  

Oppo India has detailed its Holi 2026 promotional campaign valid from 1st March to 8th March offering zero down payment and interest-free EMI options across select Reno and Find X9 models. The EMI options extend up to 24 months depending on the phone and variant, with the Reno 15 Pro Mini eligible for a 24-month Zero down payment scheme with Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank whereas other models such as Find X9, Reno 15 and A6 series comes with EMI duration ranging from 6 to 18 months. 

Along with its easy, no-cost EMI options, Oppo is also rolling out some pretty sweet cashback deals. Buyers can get up to 10% cashback on both EMI and non-EMI purchases when they use select bank cards like Axis Bank, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and a few others. Prefer paying via UPI? You’ll still get a flat 10% cashback during the offer period. 

You Might Be Interested In

The brand says this festive campaign fits right in with its “Make Your Moment” vibe  encouraging people to capture all the colour, fun, and candid smiles of the celebrations with its camera-focused smartphones. 

On the EMI front, Oppo is offering different zero-interest plans depending on the device. The Reno 15 Pro Mini (256GB and 512GB variants) comes with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, while the Find X9 (12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB) gets up to 18 months. The Reno 15 models have 15 months of interest-free EMI, the A6 Pro lineup gets 8 months, and the A6 series comes with 6 months. Basically, the EMI tenure depends on the model and storage option you pick, so you can choose what works best for your budget. 

Speaking about the campaign, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said Holi is all about colour, happiness, and the special moments we share with loved ones. She added that OPPO wants to be part of those memories by helping users capture every vibrant splash and genuine smile. With recent launches like the Find X9 and the Reno series getting a strong response especially for their Made-for-India camera system and portrait features.

Also Read: From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: oppoOppo Holi Sale

RELATED News

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

Noise Launches Master Bud 2: 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, And AI Voice Assistant—Check All Specs, Price, And Colours

Realme To Launch C100 5G Soon: 6.75-inch Display, Dual Camera, And Waterdrop Design, Check All Features And Price

LATEST NEWS

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

US Strikes Iran- Will It Disrupt Strait Of Hormuz, A Key Passage For India’s Crude Oil Imports? Why Is World’s Most Vital Oil Transit Chokepoint At Risk?

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details
Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details
Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details
Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

QUICK LINKS