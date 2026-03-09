LIVE TV
Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Oppo has launched the Oppo K14 5G. The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging.

Oppo K14 5G Launched In India
Oppo K14 5G Launched In India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 9, 2026 10:48:37 IST

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company is all-set to roll out new budget 5G phone in India, the Oppo K14 5G via e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has confirmed major specifications of the phone. The key specifications of the device revolve around battery and performance. 

The device is likely to cost around Rs 18,000 and 20,000. The device gives direct competition to phones from Realme, Redmi, iQOO, and vivo. 

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:48 AM IST
oppo Oppo K14 oppo k14 5g

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

