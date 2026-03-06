Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

Oppo K14 5G features and specifications

The company has confirmed the launch of the phone through press release and Flipkart’s microsite. The company has confirmed that the device will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a peak brightness of 1,125 nits.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features an Ultra-Clear 50MP AI powered primary shooter. The camera consists of several photography-based AI features, such as AI Eraser 2.

Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will run on ColorOS 15. It will come with an IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The upcoming phone also consists of an advanced SuperCool VC thermal system with a large 3900 mm² vapour chamber which will enhance heat dissipation during prolonged use.

The key highlight of the device is the massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging. The device also supports reverse wired charging. The company claim that the battery system has been developed to maintain stable battery health for up to five years.

The device will also come with 60-month Fluency Assurance and support from 600+ Oppo Care authorised service centres across India.

Other details of the phone, including price, have not been revealed yet.