Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Oppo K14x 5G is launching in India on Feb 10, 2026, featuring a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and will be sold via Flipkart.

Oppo K14x to launch in India, credit: X
Oppo K14x to launch in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 3, 2026 11:57:04 IST

Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up for launch of Oppo K14x is India. The company has officially announced the new K-series smartphone along with key specifications. The phone will succeed in the Oppo K13x 5G which was launched last year in June. 

E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched a microsite for the Oppo K14x confirming serval specifications and features. 



Oppo K14X features and specifications 

The Oppo K14x will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,125 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and it will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box. 

According to the dedicated microsite launched by Flipkart, the device will feature flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a pill-shaped rear camera setup. The rear camera setup is expected to include two sensors along with an LED flash. 

The device will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback, 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, and 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single full charge. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel is expected to feature a 50MP camera sensor supported by several AI-based imaging features. 

Oppo K14x price and Launch date

The device is succeeding in the Oppo K13x 5G which was launched last year; the Oppo K14x is expected to have a similar design to the previous model. Talking about the price, the base model of Oppo K13x 5G offering 4GB RAM and 125GB of internal storage had cost Rs.11,999. However, the company has not revealed the price of upcoming Oppo K14x yet 

The smartphone will be launch on 10th February 2026 in India through Flipkart and select retail store across India. 

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Tags: oppooppo k14xoppo k14x 5g

Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS