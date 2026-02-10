LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

Oppo has launched its new K14x smartphone offering up to 6GB RAM, 50MP camera sensor and 6500mAh battery. The pre-booking of the device has been started. The price of the phone starts at Rs 14,999

Oppo K 14x launched in India
Oppo K 14x launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 10, 2026 13:35:37 IST

Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has rolled out first K-series phone of the year in India, Oppo K14x. The company has positioned the device into a mid-range segment, and the K14x is the most affordable phone in the K series yet. The K-series has been a value-driven range for the company. The newly launched Oppo K14x carries the same approach. 

Oppo K14x features and specifications 

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,125 nits. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary sensor supported by a 2MP secondary sensor. The front panel of the phone offers an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The newly launched device is heavily dependent on software-driven features which include AI Recompose, and AI Eraser 2.0, along with a Dual-View Video mode that allows users to record simultaneously from multiple cameras. 

The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by a Type-C 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that the battery lasts for a full day with a single charge. The device also has IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water. 



Oppo K14x Price and availability  

The Pre-booking of the device has been started with an instant introductory discount of Rs 1,500. The sale of the newly launched phone will begin on 16th February. The phone is launched in two storage variant the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant costs Rs 14,999 whereas the higher variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999 

Interested buyers can also opt for 3-month, easy no cost EMI option. The phone will be available through Oppo online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart in Icy Blue and Prism Voilet shade.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…
Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…
Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…
Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS