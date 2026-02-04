Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the Reno 15c in India, through the launch of new smartphone the company is expanding its Reno 15 series portfolio. The new phone offers a massive battery backup, slim design, and a strong focus on cameras and everyday use. The company is targeting users who are looking for long battery life and reliable performance without paying a flagship price.

Oppo Reno 15c features and specifications

Display: The device features a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and slim bezels. The display offers a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The company claims that the screen offers comfortable brightness in interior and exterior locations.

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device has a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The front camera is designed for group photos and vlogs; both the front and rear camera sensors support 4K video recording along with OIS.

Battery: The Key highlight of the phone is its battery, the device is packed with 7,000mAh battery. It is supported by 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 15c Price

The device will be available for purchase in India starting 5th February. The price of phone depends upon storage variant; the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 34,999 whereas the higher variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs. 37,999. The phone will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s online store and offline retail outlets across India. Also Read: iPhone Flip Leaks: Is Apple Really Building A Flip Phone Ahead Of Foldable iPhone? Check Details And Design

