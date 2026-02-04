LIVE TV
Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

Chinese tech brand Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 15c in India. The device features triple camera setup on the rear panel and a 50MP front camera designed for group selfies and vlogging. The strating price of phone is Rs.34,999.

Oppo Reno 15c launched in India
Oppo Reno 15c launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 4, 2026 16:05:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the Reno 15c in India, through the launch of new smartphone the company is expanding its Reno 15 series portfolio. The new phone offers a massive battery backup, slim design, and a strong focus on cameras and everyday use. The company is targeting users who are looking for long battery life and reliable performance without paying a flagship price. 

Oppo Reno 15c features and specifications 

Display: The device features a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and slim bezels. The display offers a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The company claims that the screen offers comfortable brightness in interior and exterior locations. 

Processor: The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB RAM, and it runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android. The chipset balances performance and power efficiency. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device has a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The front camera is designed for group photos and vlogs; both the front and rear camera sensors support 4K video recording along with OIS. 

Battery: The Key highlight of the phone is its battery, the device is packed with 7,000mAh battery. It is supported by 80W fast charging. 



Oppo Reno 15c Price  

The device will be available for purchase in India starting 5th February. The price of phone depends upon storage variant; the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 34,999 whereas the higher variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs. 37,999. The phone will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s online store and offline retail outlets across India. 

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:27 PM IST
Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

