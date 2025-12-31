LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

The Oppo is preparing for launch of its new device Oppo Pad 5 in India. The phone will feature a massive battery of 10,050mAh, fast charging and powerful performance. The tablet will be positioned in mid-range premium segment.

OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India
OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 31, 2025 15:15:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

Chinese tech giant Oppo has confirmed the launch of Oppo Pad 5 in India soon. The company has made an announcement through Flipkart microsite for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series, where the tablet is listed at the bottom. 

The company has not made any official announcement on the exact launch date for the Pad 5. the tablet was first revealed in China in October during an event, The Indian version of the tab is expected to feature all most same features as China one. 

According to the teaser shared on the e-commerce platform, the tablet will feature a 2.8K display and a 10,050mAh battery. The device launched in China offers more features, the Chinese variant offer 3K display and a 10,420mAh battery. However, this is only a minor difference in both variants of Oppo Pad 5. 

Oppo Pad 5 expected features and specification 

The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 144Hz support. The device also offers stylus support; the stylus is expected to be sold separately. 

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The tablet is backed with a 10,050mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. 

In China the Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The front and rear panel of the device offers an 8MP camera, if same chipset is offered in India, then the tablet could definitely become one of the most powerful mid-range premium Android devices in the country. 

Oppo Pad 5 Colour and Price 

The tablet will be available in Black and Pink colour, as shown on Flipkart, however, the company has not revealed the names of these models yet. 

In China the Oppo Pad 5 starts at CYN 2,599 which is around Rs.32,000 for the base variant. The top variant goes up to approximately Rs.44,000. If the company launches the device in the same price range, then the device would compete with existing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Apple iPad. 

Also Read: Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: oppoOppo Pad 5

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

