Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

The company has not made any official announcement on the exact launch date for the Pad 5. the tablet was first revealed in China in October during an event, The Indian version of the tab is expected to feature all most same features as China one.

Oppo Pad 5 expected features and specification

The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 144Hz support. The device also offers stylus support; the stylus is expected to be sold separately.

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The tablet is backed with a 10,050mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In China the Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The front and rear panel of the device offers an 8MP camera, if same chipset is offered in India, then the tablet could definitely become one of the most powerful mid-range premium Android devices in the country.

Oppo Pad 5 Colour and Price

The tablet will be available in Black and Pink colour, as shown on Flipkart, however, the company has not revealed the names of these models yet.

In China the Oppo Pad 5 starts at CYN 2,599 which is around Rs.32,000 for the base variant. The top variant goes up to approximately Rs.44,000. If the company launches the device in the same price range, then the device would compete with existing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Apple iPad.