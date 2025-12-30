Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Poco has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone in India. The Poco M8 5G will be launching in India on 8th January 2026. The company claims that the upcoming phone will feature a thickness of 7.33mm, and it will weigh just 178 grams.
The phone will be launching in India at 12 PM. The phone will be available on sale through Flipkart. The company has not revealed any details about another model which will launch on the same date, but media reports and experts’ opinion is circulating all over internet from past few days
Poco M8 5G features and specification
Poco M8 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G which will be launching in India on 6th January 2026. The phone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200 nits. The company also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.
Media reports and experts suggest that the Poco M8 5G could offer a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front side of the phone is expected to feature a 20MP camera for selfie and video calls.
The Poco M8 5G will likely run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It could also support an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.
Poco M8 5G Price
In terms of pricing, the Poco M7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs.9,999. The successor is expected to be launched at a higher price compared to the Poco M7. The experts believes that the price of Poco M8 could be higher than Rs.15,000 whereas the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs.20,000 in India.
