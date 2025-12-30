LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Poco is all set to launch its new budget series Poco M8 series which consist of two phones Poco M8 5G and Poco M8 Pro 5G. The phone will launch on January 8. The specification and features of the phone has been leaked online

Poco M8 features and specification leaks
Poco M8 features and specification leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 30, 2025 17:33:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Poco has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone in India. The Poco M8 5G will be launching in India on 8th January 2026. The company claims that the upcoming phone will feature a thickness of 7.33mm, and it will weigh just 178 grams. 

You Might Be Interested In

The phone will be launching in India at 12 PM. The phone will be available on sale through Flipkart. The company has not revealed any details about another model which will launch on the same date, but media reports and experts’ opinion is circulating all over internet from past few days 



Poco M8 5G features and specification 

Poco M8 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G which will be launching in India on 6th January 2026. The phone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200 nits. The company also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. 

Media reports and experts suggest that the Poco M8 5G could offer a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front side of the phone is expected to feature a 20MP camera for selfie and video calls. 

The Poco M8 5G will likely run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It could also support an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. 

Poco M8 5G Price

In terms of pricing, the Poco M7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs.9,999. The successor is expected to be launched at a higher price compared to the Poco M7. The experts believes that the price of Poco M8 could be higher than Rs.15,000 whereas the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs.20,000 in India. 

Also Read: Bangladesh To Run Out Of Condoms, While Pakistan Can’t Afford Them: Here is Why Both Bankrupt Countries Are Facing Contraceptive Crisis

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: pocoPoco M8Poco M8 Pro

RELATED News

India’s ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Is Most-Viewed AI Channel Globally: Here’s How To Make AI Videos In Easy Steps

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Paytm Gets New Rival? Say Hello To RediffPay, India’s First Indian-owned UPI App, Which Also Promises Credit Lines And Financial Services

This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

Motorola G05 Brings 50MP Camera, 12GB RAM To Budget Segment, Check New Slashed Price And Specs Here

LATEST NEWS

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi To Miss Big Bash League Remainder; Know All The Details

‘Suffered Vomiting And Diarrhoea’: 32 People Fall Ill Due To Suspected Water Contamination In Indore

Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here
Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here
Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here
Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

QUICK LINKS