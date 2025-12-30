Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Poco M8 5G features and specification

Poco M8 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G which will be launching in India on 6th January 2026. The phone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200 nits. The company also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Media reports and experts suggest that the Poco M8 5G could offer a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front side of the phone is expected to feature a 20MP camera for selfie and video calls.

The Poco M8 5G will likely run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It could also support an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. Poco M8 5G Price

In terms of pricing, the Poco M7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs.9,999. The successor is expected to be launched at a higher price compared to the Poco M7. The experts believes that the price of Poco M8 could be higher than Rs.15,000 whereas the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs.20,000 in India.


