Bangladesh To Run Out Of Condoms, While Pakistan Can’t Afford Them: Here is Why Both Bankrupt Countries Are Facing Contraceptive Crisis

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been struggling with economic stress and are facing unusual health challenges. Reports suggest that there is a growing shortage in Bangladesh, and condoms have apparently become unaffordable in Pakistan. The issue isn’t limited to condoms only, several other contraceptives have either become unaffordable or supplies are facing an acute shortage. This exposes the already fragile healthcare systems in both countries and could potentially worsen the population crisis.

Reports suggest that stocks in Bangladesh are running out

According to reports, there is a shortage of contraceptives in Bangladesh. The government has put out data in this regard which suggests that the condom stocks in the country will run out in a few weeks. Bangladesh’s recent National Contraceptive Summary Report has said that the country has seen a steady decline of 57 percent over the past six years. The crisis isn’t limited to condoms only, it includes contraceptives like pills, IUDs, injectables, and implants.

Government data has shown that as of December 11, 2025, government stores only have a stock upto 39 days. Several reports say that distribution by the Directorate General of Family Planning has dropped sharply over the past few years due to delayed procurement and funding shortages.

Public experts have warned that Bangladesh may face a rise in unplanned pregnancies, it is interesting to see how a country which was once seen as a success story in population control is now on the brink of a population crisis. Data shows that the country’s fertility rate has already begun to rise, which has raised concerns over maternal health and child nutrition

Pakistan’s condoms are too expensive for its population

Pakistan, on the other hand, has condoms in its stocks, but the prices are so high that it has become unaffordable for the common man in Pakistan. According to reports, the tax slab on condoms and other contraceptives in Pakistan is 18% General Sales Tax (GST). The Pakistani government has asked for some concessions and sought tax relief.

The government said that contraceptives are essential health products, however, the request was rejected by the International Monetary Fund, which said that the tax concessions would weaken the government’s revenue and tax system. The government has been rendered helpless, and the contraceptives have remained out of budget for low-income families. Experts suggest that this problem could worsen the already high growth rate in Pakistan.

The unavailability of condoms opens the risk of sexually transmitted diseases in both countries, when they are fighting economic and political instability. This can put further pressure on the already fragile health system and risks to undermine basic public health services.

Also Read: Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’