LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

A drunk passenger on an Air India Delhi–Bangkok flight allegedly urinated on co-travellers in business class, sparking outrage after a co-passenger shared the incident online and questioned the airline’s lack of action. The episode has revived concerns over in-flight safety, alcohol policies, and accountability, especially in light of similar past incidents, with Air India yet to respond.

A passenger in Air-India travelling in business class cabin allegedly urinated on his fellow passengers. (Image: Instagram/ shivammraghav)
A passenger in Air-India travelling in business class cabin allegedly urinated on his fellow passengers. (Image: Instagram/ shivammraghav)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 30, 2025 12:59:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

A shocking video has gone viral which shows a drunk passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok allegedly urinating on fellow travellers, which has raised serious concerns over airline safety and passenger conduct. The incident, which involved a middle-aged man, has been shared widely on social media and shows the drunk passenger urinating inside the aircraft cabin, he was travelling in the business class cabin. 

You Might Be Interested In

One of the co-passengers, Shivamm, detailed the whole incident in his Instagram post, saying that the drunk passenger exposed himself and started urinating on other passengers, however what shocked him the most was that the man walked out normally without any action being taken against him. 

Shivamm who is a frequent traveller, saw the whole thing firsthand, “With no visible accountability and no real sense that passenger safety was being prioritised. It made me question everything is there no law or safety protocol to protect passengers onboard, does flying business class give someone a free pass, and is this really how such incidents are handled after passengers spend nearly $1,000 (Rs 80,000) on a one-way ticket?”

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shivamm Raghav (@shivammraghav)

No female passenger present 

He further said that there was no female passenger in the business class, “Thankfully there were no female passengers onboard, which is honestly the most disturbing part because if a woman were travelling alone and had to experience something like this, how could she ever feel safe again? Flying is supposed to be one of the safest forms of travel, but moments like this make you wonder if that’s still true, so I’m sharing this to genuinely ask has anyone else experienced something like this, how was it handled, and is this the standard we’re expected to accept now? This shouldn’t be normal,”

This is not the first time something like this has happened on an Air India flight, in November 2022 on a New York-to-Delhi Air India flight, a drunk passenger had unzipped and urinated on a senior female passenger in business class. In that case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) banned the passenger from flying for 30 days, the punishment was called inadequate by the people. 

Social media shared their opinion on the incident, one of the users commented that, “Alcohol should be ban in flight specially Indian passengers ke sath. Free ki daru uncle log bhot dakelte hai (Alcohol should be banned on flights, especially with Indian passengers. Some uncle types drink excessively because it’s free).” Another user took a dig at Air-India and said that, “Worst management by the airline. No safely at all.”

Experts from the aviation industry said that airlines have a strict policy for unruly behaviour and that DGCA maintains a no-fly list for passengers who show such behaviour. Air India has not issued any statement regarding the incident as of now.

Also Read: ‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-15latest news

RELATED News

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi On Reports Of Ukraine Launching Drone Attack On Russian President Putin’s Residence

Delhi New Year’s Eve Traffic Advisory: Here are the Restrictions Around CP, India Gate & More

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood Celebrity Fashion Trends That Will Dominate 2026

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Vinay Kumar Dubey of VKDL NPA Advisory Council Honoured at Grand DPSA Para Powerlifting Championship

The Bollywood Fitness Secret: From Yoga to Cardio and Pilates

Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

‘Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal, Morocco, Spain And…’: Toni Kroos Picks Favourites For FIFA World Cup 2026

Omega-3 Deficiency: The Health Risks You Shouldn’t Ignore

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’
Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’
Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’
Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

QUICK LINKS