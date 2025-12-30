LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. The leaks regarding the phone is circulating all over internet. The phone is expected to feature 200MP primary camera and powerful processor.

December 30, 2025 13:15:28 IST

Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Oppo has been serving in Indian market for over a decade. The company has carved a niche for itself in the Indian smartphone market by focusing on innovations that truly matter to people. The company’s flagship series is the Reno line-up. The Reno series has transitioned from being a ‘design-first’ identity to becoming a cultural icon of creativity, style, and AI-driven productivity. The Reno owns a legacy which sets an example of perfect synergy between aesthetics and advanced smartphone technology. 

The smartphone manufacturer is gearing up for the next highly anticipated Oppo Reno 15 Series that comes with a nature-inspired design, greater durability, and an all-new compact variant. 

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini features and specification 

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display. The phone is expected to have narrow bezels measuring 1.6mm, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 per cent. It is likely to weigh about 187 grams, and its thickness can be 7.99mm. 

The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The back panel of the phone is expected to offer a 200-megapixel primary camera and 50-megapixel ultrawide telephoto sensors. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. 

The company has confirmed that the device will offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. The company has also stated that the USB Type-C port includes a platinum coating to improve resistance against corrosion. 

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini expected price 

As per media reports and experts, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to have a price of Rs.64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This is the box price of the phone and in India box price are typically higher than the actual selling price. 

The smartphone could be priced around Rs.59,999 during launch. The effective price is also expected to reduce through introductory offers, bank discounts, and limited period discounts. However, the company has not officially announced such offers yet. 

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:55 PM IST
