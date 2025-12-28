iPhone Leaks: What Apple’s First Foldable May Cost And When It Could Launch? Check Premium Features And Compact Design Here

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its first foldable phone next year. The much-awaited foldable iPhone has appeared in newly leaked renders offering a clear look of design. The leaks report talks about its screen size and design approach.
According to experts and media reports the upcoming foldable device from Apple features a 5.3-inch of outer display, comparatively to other foldable devices offered by other brands the size of outer display is small, and it is even smaller than the Apple iPhone mini which company discontinued in 2022.
Foldable iPhone design
The media reports suggest that the foldable phone from Apple likely includes a 4:3 inner display which is quite similar to screen ratio used in iPads. The 4:3 ratio is likely to support reading, streaming content, and using split screen apps. The smaller outer display may allow the device to maintain the inner screen shape despite producing a square layout that may limit usability. The leaks describe that the device is expected to deliver its main experience when unfolded.
The experts also believe that the company may consider the folded mode as a secondary option. Users may rely on outer screen for notifications, short replies, or performing basic tasks. For longer use and to perform important tasks, the device would open to reveal the larger inner display.
Apple foldable iPhone launch and price
The experts and media reports suggest that foldable iPhone will cost between $2000 and $2500, which is approximately Rs.1,78,000 and Rs.2,22,500 respectively. It is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The company has not disclosed anything on price, launch date and other specifications on device.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed