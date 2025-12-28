iPhone Leaks: What Apple’s First Foldable May Cost And When It Could Launch? Check Premium Features And Compact Design Here

According to experts and media reports the upcoming foldable device from Apple features a 5.3-inch of outer display, comparatively to other foldable devices offered by other brands the size of outer display is small, and it is even smaller than the Apple iPhone mini which company discontinued in 2022.

Foldable iPhone design

The concept image of the iPhone fold has been viral of social media and has become the topic of discussion . Renowned designer Ben G eskin released the photos and videos of a printed mock-up based on the reported measurements. The released pictures and videos show how much more compact the outer screen is compared to foldable dev ices offered by other brands. Some of the brands also market their cover displays as fully usable smartphone screens w hereas the experts suggest that tech giant Apple s eems to be taking a different route.

The experts also believe that the company may consider the folded mode as a secondary option. Users may rely on outer screen for notifications, short replies, or performing basic tasks. For longer use and to perform important tasks, the device would open to reveal the larger inner display. Apple foldable iPhone launch and price

The experts and media reports suggest that foldable iPhone will cost between $2000 and $2500, which is approximately Rs.1,78,000 and Rs.2,22,500 respectively. It is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The company has not disclosed anything on price, launch date and other specifications on device.