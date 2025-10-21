LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 10:44:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

By Leo Marchandon (Reuters) -OVHcloud, Europe's largest cloud provider, announced that French-Polish founder Octave Klaba has returned as CEO effective immediately, after the board decided to merge the chairman and CEO roles. The move coincides with the company surpassing 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in annual revenue for the first time. Klaba, who led the company from its founding in 1999 until 2018 before becoming chairman, will oversee operations as OVHcloud addresses rising demand for artificial intelligence services and growing emphasis on cloud independence amid geopolitical shifts. He replaces Benjamin Revcolevschi, who had been CEO since 2024. "We see a world that is fragmenting. The 'globalized world' is not there anymore," Klaba told Reuters, highlighting the company's focus on developing its own solutions and ensuring supply chain control. The company remains committed to global expansion, citing client demand in other countries such as Canada, Singapore and India. OVHcloud reported a 9.3% increase in revenue to 1.08 billion euros for fiscal year 2025, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 40.4%. Net debt rose to 1.1 billion euros as of August 2025, largely due to a share buyback plan, CFO Stephanie Besnier said. The company said it has 242 million euros in liquidity to support development plans through 2030. Revenue distribution showed Private Cloud sales grew 8.5% and contributed 62% of the total. Public Cloud revenue was up 17.5%, accounting for 20% of sales, while Webcloud revenue increased 3.7% to make up the remaining 18%. OVHcloud now serves nearly 1,200 clients generating over 100,000 euros in annual recurring revenue as it competes with U.S. rivals Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. For 2026, OVHcloud targets organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, below this year's 9.3% as it aims to strengthen its Webcloud segment. The company also targets an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding FY2025 levels, with capital expenditure projected at 30% to 32% of revenue. While declining to comment on discussions with the European Commission, the company acknowledged a 180 million euro tender launched by the bloc on October 10 for cloud infrastructure. "It takes time, but we're happy to see the market is moving in the right direction," Klaba said. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Leo Marchandon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Analysis-Chip crunch: how the AI boom is stoking prices of less trendy memory

Amazon says AWS cloud service is back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide

Telkom Indonesia to spin off wholesale fibre connectivity business in $2.16 billion deal

Apple nears $4 trillion valuation as shares surge on strong iPhone 17 demand

Analysis-Chip crunch: how the AI boom is stoking prices of less trendy memory

LATEST NEWS

Govardhan Puja 2025: Check Whether Govardhan Puja Falls Today or Tomorrow

American Eric Lu crowned winner of Chopin Piano Competition

Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Goa Trip, Team Arrives Without Him Ahead Of Al Nassr vs FC Goa Clash

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

BRIEF-Vietnamese tech firm FPT Jan-Sept pretax profit up 17.6% y/y at $362 mln

‘Love In The Air?’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Beau Raj Nidimoru, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

Sholay’s Famous Jailer And Bollywood Veteran Govardhan Asrani Passes Away At 84, PM Modi Pays Tribute To His Iconic Performances

Japan's next finance minister could unsettle the yen bears

India vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Showered With Chants As Team India Arrives At Adelaide

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone
OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone
OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone
OVHcloud founder Klaba returns as CEO amid 1 billion euros revenue milestone
QUICK LINKS