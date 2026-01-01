Planning To Buy A Hyundai Car? Check Latest Rates Here As Prices Go Up On New Year

The car manufacturer currently offers two electrics vehicles (EVs) i.e. Creta Electric and Ioniq 5. These cars have eight internal combustion engines (ICE) models, Grand i10 Niors, i20, Aura, Verna, Exter, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. Why Hyundai increasing the price?

The company further added that “While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase”

Automotive companies usually increase the prices twice a year, first time in January and then in April. This will be the first price hike to be taken by Hyundai after the price cuts announced by the company in September after the GST rate rationalisation.

In GST 2.0, the Verna received the lowest price cut at Rs.60,640, while Tucson saw the highest price drop up to Rs.2,40,303. However, the Tucson has now been discontinued from the Indian market. What about other brands?

Apart from Hyundai, carmakers like JSW MG Motor, Honda, Nissan and Renault have also announced price hikes; the price hike will be effective from January. Among the luxury original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Mercedes-Benz and BMW will also increase the price of their cars.