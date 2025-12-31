New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

The car is positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, the new Duster likely to bring a refreshed look and updated features that could reignite customers’ interest in Renault’s SUV lineup. 2026 Renault Duster Spy Shot leaked

The global variant of the car offers Y shaped LED DRLs, the Indian specific model will have eyebrow style DRL elements, marking a clear difference between both the models.

The company has confirmed that the Indian variant of the Duster will feature a connected LED tail-lamp cluster, this is a styling trend gaining popularity in the local market. The Indian specific model will carry this distinctive design cue.

Apart from these features, fresh alloy wheel designs are expected to be a part of the package, further differences in the upcoming models from its international counterpart while adding a modern touch to its overall look and design.

The rear profile of the upcoming SUV showcases a notched spoiler that enhances the sporty look of the car. The tailgate has been re-engineered with a new number plate housing positioned beneath the Renault badge.

Other details that can be observed include a shark-fin antenna, a steeply raked rear windshield, and a robust bumper layout whereas the tail lamps are expected to feature a Y shaped signature. The heavy camouflage wrapped around the car makes the confirmation tricky. 2026 Renault Duster Engine

In terms of specifications, the globally available Renault Duster offers several powertrain choices for example a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine combined with 48V mild hybrid system which generates a total of 128.2 hp and a 1.6-liter strong hybrid petrol engine paired with two electric motors powered by a 1.2kWh battery, delivering a peak output of 138 hp.

Additionally, there is a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine generating 98.6 hp, paired with a 6-speed transmission that drives all four wheels.


