Home > Tech and Auto > New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

Renault is gearing up for launch of its latest Renault Duster 2026 variant in India. The spy shot of the car has been leaked online while testing on Indian roads in Tamil Nadu.

Renault Duster Spy Shot leaked
Renault Duster Spy Shot leaked

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 31, 2025 17:28:01 IST

New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

Renault is all-set to launch the brand-new Duster in India on 26th January 2026. The launch date is around the corner, and the car has been spotted while testing roads. The latest spy images show the SUV’s front design along with several prominent body panels. The spy images offer a glimpse that what company is going to offer to Indian customers. 

The car is positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, the new Duster likely to bring a refreshed look and updated features that could reignite customers’ interest in Renault’s SUV lineup. 

2026 Renault Duster Spy Shot leaked

The latest spy shots reveal the upcoming Renault Duster wrapped in heavy camouflage. The car is spotted parked along a roadside in Tamil Nadu. The image describes the SUV’s front, side, and rear, with its stance and silhouette closely resembling the international model of the vehicle. However, Renault’s earlier teasers have already at distinct styling cues for the India specific model. 

The global variant of the car offers Y shaped LED DRLs, the Indian specific model will have eyebrow style DRL elements, marking a clear difference between both the models. 

The company has confirmed that the Indian variant of the Duster will feature a connected LED tail-lamp cluster, this is a styling trend gaining popularity in the local market. The Indian specific model will carry this distinctive design cue. 

Apart from these features, fresh alloy wheel designs are expected to be a part of the package, further differences in the upcoming models from its international counterpart while adding a modern touch to its overall look and design. 

The rear profile of the upcoming SUV showcases a notched spoiler that enhances the sporty look of the car. The tailgate has been re-engineered with a new number plate housing positioned beneath the Renault badge. 

Other details that can be observed include a shark-fin antenna, a steeply raked rear windshield, and a robust bumper layout whereas the tail lamps are expected to feature a Y shaped signature. The heavy camouflage wrapped around the car makes the confirmation tricky. 

2026 Renault Duster Engine

In terms of specifications, the globally available Renault Duster offers several powertrain choices for example a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine combined with 48V mild hybrid system which generates a total of 128.2 hp and a 1.6-liter strong hybrid petrol engine paired with two electric motors powered by a 1.2kWh battery, delivering a peak output of 138 hp. 

Additionally, there is a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine generating 98.6 hp, paired with a 6-speed transmission that drives all four wheels. 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 5:28 PM IST
