X Takes On YouTube: Elon Musk Promises Higher Creator Payouts, Social Media Erupts, Calls It A ‘Game Changer’

Head of Product Nikita Bier also responded to the tagged post of the Musk stating “On it”, further Nikita stated that “We have a new method that should wipe out 99% fraud”

Netzines reacts to Musk’s response

Elon Musk's post also drew a reaction from renowned independent journalist Nick Shirley, who recently came into limelight for uncovering a daycare center fraud in Minnesota. Shirely wrote, "Yes this would be amazing, X so far hasn't been able to compete with YouTube Adsense but is a much more effective platform for videos to be shared and seen by the masses without censorship," he further added that "I've been telling my friends for months to be posting on X but they haven't made the effort because their time is better used (monetarily) on other platforms."





The several other users also joined the conversation; many users describe the discission as a "game changer" whereas some said that the platform offering better payouts to creators will ultimately retain more credible content, as LLM rapidly consume much of the material available online.


