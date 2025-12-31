X Takes On YouTube: Elon Musk Promises Higher Creator Payouts, Social Media Erupts, Calls It A ‘Game Changer’

American Entrepreneur and Chief of Tesla, SpaceX and X Elon Musk has indicated that his social media company X is planning to increase payments for creators to compete with YouTube. Replying on a post on X where a user was calling for higher payout for creators. Elon Musk tagged the head of product Nikita Bier on the post stating that “Ok, let’s do it, but rigorously enforcing no gaming of the system.”
This response came after a user on X wrote “”if i were at x or elon, i’d crank creator payouts way way way way up. maybe even more than youtube (you can eat the cost to try to win agi). Because the platforms that actually pay will be the only ones that will have any authoritative content left once the llms finish eating the rest of the internet’s homework (which they have already done so for the most part).”
Head of Product Nikita Bier also responded to the tagged post of the Musk stating “On it”, further Nikita stated that “We have a new method that should wipe out 99% fraud”
Netzines reacts to Musk’s response
Elon Musk’s post also drew a reaction from renowned independent journalist Nick Shirley, who recently came into limelight for uncovering a daycare center fraud in Minnesota. Shirely wrote, “Yes this would be amazing, X so far hasn’t been able to compete with YouTube Adsense but is a much more effective platform for videos to be shared and seen by the masses without censorship,” he further added that “I’ve been telling my friends for months to be posting on X but they haven’t made the effort because their time is better used (monetarily) on other platforms.”
The several other users also joined the conversation; many users describe the discission as a “game changer” whereas some said that the platform offering better payouts to creators will ultimately retain more credible content, as LLM rapidly consume much of the material available online.
