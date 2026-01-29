LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

Playstation Plus Games: Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for February 2026, offering subscribers another chance to expand their game libraries at no extra cost. The monthly refresh allows players across PS5 and PS4 to access premium titles, provided they claim them within the availability window.

Playstation Plus Games (Credits: Social Media)
Playstation Plus Games (Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 29, 2026 13:55:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

Playstation Plus Games: Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for February 2026, offering subscribers another chance to expand their game libraries at no extra cost. The monthly refresh allows players across PS5 and PS4 to access premium titles, provided they claim them within the availability window.

You Might Be Interested In

The January 2026 PS Plus games will remain accessible until February 2, after which the new February lineup will go live. Once added to a user’s library, the games remain playable for as long as the subscription stays active.

Playstation Plus Games February 2026 PS Plus Lineup: Full List

The upcoming lineup features a diverse mix of genres, ranging from sports and survival to high-octane aerial combat.

You Might Be Interested In

Undisputed | PS5

Undisputed puts players inside the boxing ring, charting a journey from grassroots bouts to world championship fights. The game focuses on realistic movement, tactical combat, and a career mode that allows players to shape their rise through the ranks.

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4

Set in a frozen alien ocean, Subnautica: Below Zero blends exploration and survival as players gather resources, craft equipment, and construct underwater bases. The narrative unfolds around the mystery of a missing sister, adding a strong story element to the open-world experience.

Ultros | PS5, PS4

Ultros delivers fast-paced action wrapped in striking visuals and a looping gameplay design. Players can revisit moments to unlock new paths, abilities, and secrets, encouraging experimentation and replayability.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4

A fan favourite in the flight-combat genre, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown features intense dogfights, cinematic missions, and a range of modern and futuristic aircraft. The title arrives at a time when anticipation is building for the franchise’s next instalment.

How Long Are February Playstation Plus Games Available?

Subscribers can claim the February 2026 free games throughout the month, but must add them to their libraries before the next refresh. Missing the window means losing access, making timely downloads essential for PS Plus members.

ALSO READ: Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 More Employees: Is AI Replacing Human Jobs as Total Cuts Hit 30,000? All You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Playstation plus free games listplaystation plus games

RELATED News

Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

OpenAI Launches Prism Powered By ChatGPT For Scientific Writing: Know How It Drafts Research Papers, Features, Pricing And More

Redmi 15 Pro Plus 5G To Debut In India With 200 Master MegaPixel Camera, 6,500mAh Massive Battery—Check Price, Launch Date And Introductory Offers Here

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

Economic Survey 2026: India Set to Sustain Strong Growth and Navigate Global Uncertainties; Key Insights And Highlights

Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress’s Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy

‘Capable Of Misuse, Vague’: New UGC ‘Anti-Discrimination’ Rules Stayed By SC Amid Student Protests, Notice Issued To Centre

Watch Video: Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Journalist Over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Comparison: ‘I Dominated Grand Slams For 15 Years’

‘Terror, Kidnapping, Crime’: Pakistan Pays Big Price For Terrorism, US Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Citizens Told ‘Don’t Travel’

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside
PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside
PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside
PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

QUICK LINKS