PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

Playstation Plus Games: Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for February 2026, offering subscribers another chance to expand their game libraries at no extra cost. The monthly refresh allows players across PS5 and PS4 to access premium titles, provided they claim them within the availability window.

The January 2026 PS Plus games will remain accessible until February 2, after which the new February lineup will go live. Once added to a user’s library, the games remain playable for as long as the subscription stays active.

Playstation Plus Games February 2026 PS Plus Lineup: Full List

The upcoming lineup features a diverse mix of genres, ranging from sports and survival to high-octane aerial combat.

Undisputed | PS5

Undisputed puts players inside the boxing ring, charting a journey from grassroots bouts to world championship fights. The game focuses on realistic movement, tactical combat, and a career mode that allows players to shape their rise through the ranks.

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4

Set in a frozen alien ocean, Subnautica: Below Zero blends exploration and survival as players gather resources, craft equipment, and construct underwater bases. The narrative unfolds around the mystery of a missing sister, adding a strong story element to the open-world experience.

Ultros | PS5, PS4

Ultros delivers fast-paced action wrapped in striking visuals and a looping gameplay design. Players can revisit moments to unlock new paths, abilities, and secrets, encouraging experimentation and replayability.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4

A fan favourite in the flight-combat genre, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown features intense dogfights, cinematic missions, and a range of modern and futuristic aircraft. The title arrives at a time when anticipation is building for the franchise’s next instalment.

How Long Are February Playstation Plus Games Available?

Subscribers can claim the February 2026 free games throughout the month, but must add them to their libraries before the next refresh. Missing the window means losing access, making timely downloads essential for PS Plus members.

ALSO READ: Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 More Employees: Is AI Replacing Human Jobs as Total Cuts Hit 30,000? All You Need To Know