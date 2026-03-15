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Home > Tech and Auto > PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

A free demo of Yet Another Zombie Survivors has been released on the PlayStation Store, allowing players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to try the action-packed zombie survival game before its full release in 2026.

Free Demo Released For PS4 And PS5 Players (Image: X)
Free Demo Released For PS4 And PS5 Players (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 15, 2026 20:23:37 IST

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PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

An action-packed gaming industry is allowing consumers of all types to play for free with the new console demo of Yet Another Zombie Survivors (currently available on PC) that just released. Gamers are able to experience the game’s mechanics before purchasing it at launch later in the season due to there being a free demo that recently dropped on the PlayStation Store, allowing both PS5 and PS4 users access. 

PS4 Gamers Can Download And Play Without PlayStation Online Subscription

Through this demo on the PlayStation Store, anyone with a PlayStation console will be able to play it without needing to sign up for PlayStation Online; therefore, both PS5 and PS4 players can simply download the demo directly on to their system without having to pay (for an account first).

Those who own a gaming console have already started to develop a positive reputation for the action-adventure game when it was originally made available in early access two months ago; it now has gained significant amounts of traction through the positive feedback it has received from all of its current users while also continuing to build even more traction prior to officially releasing in 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The PlayStation Store has not listed the full contents of their demo yet; however, they have stated that it is filled with a lot of gameplay for players to experience. In one of their press statements describing the demo, it says that it will allow you to jump right into action and face an overwhelming number of enemies.

In their official demo description, they said, “The Horde is coming, but you’re ready to fight the horde!” As stated in their overview, they encourage you to form a team and select your character upgrades in order to find efficient synergies against thousands of zombies. You will survive; you will evolve; you will push the boundaries in this deceptively simple, yet highly addicting, reverse bullet-hell game.

PS4 Action-Packed Zombie Survival Gameplay Explained

In the game, players create a team of characters and upgrade their skills so that they can defeat the onslaught of zombies. Players can pick from a variety of ability upgrades and use different strategies to create combinations of powerful characters that will help them to proceed through successive waves of enemies that continuously increase in difficulty.

Players have reacted well to the game; it has been rated as “very positive” on Steam, with approximately 4500 player votes indicating a high level of interest from the gaming community, and has continued to receive positive reviews on the PlayStation Store. where it has already earned around 4.26 out of 5 stars from early users shortly after launch.

Also Read: What Is Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI Project? How Could It Pose A Threat To Software Companies And White Collar Jobs? Explained    

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 8:23 PM IST
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PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

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PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

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PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings
PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings
PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings
PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

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