LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 21:22:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

(Reuters) -Qualcomm on Monday unveiled two artificial intelligence chips for data centers, with commercial availability from next year, as it pushes to diversify beyond smartphones and expand into the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. The new chips, called AI200 and AI250, are designed for improved memory capacity and running AI applications, or inference, and will be available in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Global investment in AI chips has soared as cloud providers, chipmakers and enterprises rush to build infrastructure capable of supporting complex, large language models, chatbots and other generative AI tools. Nvidia chips, however, underpin much of the current AI boom. Qualcomm, to strengthen its AI portfolio, agreed to buy Alphawave in June, which designs semiconductor tech for data centers, for about $2.4 billion. In May, Qualcomm also said it would make custom data center central processing units that use technology from Nvidia to connect to the firm's artificial intelligence chips. Qualcomm said the new chips support common AI frameworks and tools, with advanced software support, and added they will lower the total cost of ownership for enterprises. The San Diego-based company also unveiled accelerator cards and racks based on the new chips. Earlier this month, peer Intel announced a new artificial intelligence chip called Crescent Island for the data center that it plans to launch next year. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Exclusive-US Department of Energy forms $1 billion supercomputer and AI partnership with AMD

Exclusive-US Department of Energy forms $1 billion supercomputer and AI partnership with AMD

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-BAE Systems expects to recognise $6.17 billion from UK-Turkey Eurofighter jet deal

UPDATE 2-Qualcomm announces new AI chips in data center push, shares surge

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

TREASURIES-US yields rise on potential U.S.-China deal, uncertainty on data availability

Factbox-US government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

QUICK LINKS