Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Realme Neo 8 features and specifications

Display: The newly launched Realme Neo 8 features a 6.78-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate support. The company has used the Samsung M14 panel that gives a peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

Processor: The device is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The processor gives a smooth gaming experience with heavy games, too, with support of 16GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Camera: In terms of optics the rear panel of the device features triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP of telephoto camera with OIS. The front of the phone offers a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.



Operating System: The latest phone runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company promises that the phone will receive three major Android version updates and four years of security updates.

Battery: The device is packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The battery supports bypass charging. The connectivity options in the new phone include Bluetooth 6.0, 5G network support, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, and an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner.

Reame Neo 8 Price

The Realme Neo 8 comes at a starting price of CYN 2,399 which is about Rs.33,000 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher model with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage is priced at CYN 3,699 which calculates around Rs.48,000. The phone is currently available in China only in Cyber Purple, Mech Gray, and Origin White colours. The company has not revealed anything regarding its global or India launch yet.


