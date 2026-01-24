LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Realme has launched the gaming-focused Neo 8 in China with a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and massive 8,000mAh battery. The phone is launched in three vibrant colours.

Realme Neo 8 launched, credit: X
Realme Neo 8 launched, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 24, 2026 11:02:58 IST

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Chinese tech manufacturer Realme has launched its latest Neo series smartphone Realme Neo 8 in China. The company is targeting gaming enthusiasts through the launch of its new phone. The latest device is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, huge battery backup, and triple camera setup on its rear panel. The device is launched in three different vibrant colours. 

Realme Neo 8 features and specifications 

Display: The newly launched Realme Neo 8 features a 6.78-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate support. The company has used the Samsung M14 panel that gives a peak brightness of 6,500 nits.  

Processor: The device is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The processor gives a smooth gaming experience with heavy games, too, with support of 16GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. 

Camera: In terms of optics the rear panel of the device features triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP of telephoto camera with OIS. The front of the phone offers a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. 

Operating System: The latest phone runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company promises that the phone will receive three major Android version updates and four years of    security updates.  

Battery: The device is packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The battery supports bypass charging. The connectivity options in the new phone include Bluetooth 6.0, 5G network support, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, and an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner. 

Reame Neo 8 Price  

The Realme Neo 8 comes at a starting price of CYN 2,399 which is about Rs.33,000 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher model with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage is priced at CYN 3,699 which calculates around Rs.48,000. The phone is currently available in China only in Cyber Purple, Mech Gray, and Origin White colours. The company has not revealed anything regarding its global or India launch yet. 

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…
Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…
Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…
Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS