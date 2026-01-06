Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Realme 16 Pro series specification

The Realme 16 Pro series feature a 200MP primary camera that the company is positioning as a segment first for portrait photography. The Realme 16 Pro+ features a 200MP LumaColor camera paired with a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, making the phone in its class offer this camera combination. The camera setup supports a FullFocal Portrait lens kit ranging from 1x to 4x, alongside a ProDepth across focal lengths. The phone also provides TUV Rheinland certification aimed at ensuring consistent skin tones and colour accuracy.

The Realme 16 Pro features the same 200 MP primary sensor and multi-focal portrait system, bringing similar portrait capabilities like Realme 16 Pro + at a lower price point.

Both the phones of the Realme 16 Pro series introduce Realme’s Vibe Master Mode, which features 21 customised tones and five signature portrait styles. The phone also offers AI features such as AI LightMe and AI StyleMe. Realme 16 Pro design

The company has collaborated with renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa. The company has named the design the ‘Urban Wild Design’ which is inspired by natural texture such as wheat and pebbles. The Realme 16 Pro+ features a bio-based organic silicon back cover which is certified by the USDA, and has Master Gold, Master Grey and an India-exclusive Camellia Pink.

The Realme 16 Pro + features a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz of refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500nits. The phone is powered by Snapdagon 7 Gen 4 chipset. While the Realme 16 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Both the phones are backed by a 7000mAh massive battery and run on Realme UI 7.0 with a suite of AI features, including Google Gemini Live, AI Translation and AI Gaming tools. Realme 16 Pro Series Price

The Realme 16 Pro+ is priced starting at Rs.39,999, while the Realme16 Pro starts at Rs.31,999. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart, offline stores, and Realme online stores.