Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

The Redmi Note 15 5G series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets. This series will have three smartphones: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The price and specification of the smartphone have been leaked. As per reports and claim, the phone will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro and Pro+ variant will feature a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display.
Redmi Note 15 5G specification
As per reports, the Redmi 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and runs on Android 15 based HyperOS2. The upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to have a dual camera setup on the back panel comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone may have a 20-megapixel selfie camera.
According to experts, the phone will feature a 5520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The Redmi may offer an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are expected to feature a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and Pro+ models will offer the peak brightness of 3,200nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset whereas both Pro and Pro+ models will have a 200-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 32-megapixel front camera.
Redmi Note 15 5G leaked price
As per reports circulating on the Internet, the Redmi Note 15 5G can be roughly around 31,400 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be around Rs. 41,900 and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G for same storage and RAM variant can be around Rs.52,400.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed