LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

Redmi is expected to launch its Note 15 5G series which will have three amazing smartphones. Check price, specification, and everything before the official launch

Redmi Note 15 5G leaks, credit: X/Sudhanshu1414
Redmi Note 15 5G leaks, credit: X/Sudhanshu1414

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 5, 2025 20:01:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

The Redmi Note 15 5G series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets. This series will have three smartphones: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The price and specification of the smartphone have been leaked. As per reports and claim, the phone will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro and Pro+ variant will feature a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display. 

Redmi Note 15 5G specification  

As per reports, the Redmi 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and runs on Android 15 based HyperOS2. The upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to have a dual camera setup on the back panel comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone may have a 20-megapixel selfie camera.  

According to experts, the phone will feature a 5520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The Redmi may offer an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.  

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are expected to feature a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and Pro+ models will offer the peak brightness of 3,200nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.  

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset whereas both Pro and Pro+ models will have a 200-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 32-megapixel front camera. 

Redmi Note 15 5G leaked price 

As per reports circulating on the Internet, the Redmi Note 15 5G can be roughly around 31,400 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be around Rs. 41,900 and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G for same storage and RAM variant can be around Rs.52,400. 

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: redmiredmi note 15

RELATED News

Google Top Searches: From AI To Maha Kumbh, Here Is What India Searched In 2025

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

LATEST NEWS

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Draw Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Finally Enter Politics? Bihar CM’s Son Drops A Big Hint

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros in Historic $72 Billion Takeover, This Is How The Streaming Giant Won The Bid

‘Every Time We’ ve Had A Heartbreak….’ Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram Amid Delayed Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Fans Spot The Missing Engagement Ring

How Is 2026 FIFA World Cup Becoming A Political Spectacle? From Lifting Up Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suspension’ To Presenting Peace Prize To Donald Trump

IndiGo Meltdown: “No Water, No Updates, No Help”- 1,000+ Flights Disrupted, Chaos at Delhi Airport

What Is The Cost Of Su-57 Fighter Jet? Check Features, Production Status And Why It Is In Global Demand

Stephen Tamil Movie 2025: Check Out Release Date, OTT, Cast And Crew, Storyline, Reviews

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS