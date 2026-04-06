Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is all-set to introduce the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India as the company has officially announced the launch of phone on 13th April 2026. The company also launched a dedicated microsite revealing device design and key specifications. The upcoming handset will feature a massive battery, software upgrades, and AI integration. The device will be succeeding the Redmi A7 Pro 4G which was globally launched on 1st April ahead of its India launch.

Crafted with the precision of a crown jewel and the power of a legend, the #REDMIA7Pro 5G is a masterpiece in every sense.

Experience the combination of luxury and performance with the #KingOfPowerAndStyle.

Launching on 13th April.

Know More: https://t.co/5XOBCjlVUo pic.twitter.com/7qpO7yYwWk

— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 6, 2026