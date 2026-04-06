Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is all-set to introduce the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India as the company has officially announced the launch of phone on 13th April 2026. The company also launched a dedicated microsite revealing device design and key specifications. The upcoming handset will feature a massive battery, software upgrades, and AI integration. The device will be succeeding the Redmi A7 Pro 4G which was globally launched on 1st April ahead of its India launch.
Crafted with the precision of a crown jewel and the power of a legend, the #REDMIA7Pro 5G is a masterpiece in every sense.
Experience the combination of luxury and performance with the #KingOfPowerAndStyle.
Launching on 13th April.
Know More: https://t.co/5XOBCjlVUo pic.twitter.com/7qpO7yYwWk
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 6, 2026
Redmi A7 Pro features and specifications
The device will feature a 6.9-inch display and will be powered by an octa-core 5G processor. The company has confirmed that the device will run on Android 16 based HyperOS 3. The dedicated microsite launched by the company reveals that it will come with several AI features consisting of Google’s Circle to search and a built-in Gemini voice assistant.
In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone features a flat frame and a pill shaped camera module on the rear panel featuring two cutouts for the cameras, with an LED flash positioned outside the module. The “REDMI 5G” branding is positioned on the bottom-left of the rear panel while the front panel features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.
The company has not revealed other details regarding the upcoming handset yet, which are expected to unveil on 13th April during the launch schedule. However, users can get an idea of what to expect from the Redmi A7 Pro based on its 4G variant which was launched earlier in the global market.
The Redmi A7 Pro 4G spots a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 800 nits. The device is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, it also runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3.
In terms of optics, the 4G variant has a 13MP primary sensor on the rear panel coupled with a secondary sensor while the front panel features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The 4G device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging.
Also Read: Oppo Pad Mini To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 8,000mAh Massive Battery And AMOLED Display—Check All Features And Launch Timeline
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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