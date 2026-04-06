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Home > Tech and Auto News > Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India on April 13, featuring a large display, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and AI tools like Gemini. The device is expected to bring a big battery and upgraded performance.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G, credit: X
Redmi A7 Pro 5G, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 6, 2026 17:45:33 IST

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Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is all-set to introduce the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India as the company has officially announced the launch of phone on 13th April 2026. The company also launched a dedicated microsite revealing device design and key specifications. The upcoming handset will feature a massive battery, software upgrades, and AI integration. The device will be succeeding the Redmi A7 Pro 4G which was globally launched on 1st April ahead of its India launch. 



Redmi A7 Pro features and specifications 

The device will feature a 6.9-inch display and will be powered by an octa-core 5G processor. The company has confirmed that the device will run on Android 16 based HyperOS 3. The dedicated microsite launched by the company reveals that it will come with several AI features consisting of Google’s Circle to search and a built-in Gemini voice assistant. 

In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone features a flat frame and a pill shaped camera module on the rear panel featuring two cutouts for the cameras, with an LED flash positioned outside the module. The “REDMI 5G” branding is positioned on the bottom-left of the rear panel while the front panel features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. 

The company has not revealed other details regarding the upcoming handset yet, which are expected to unveil on 13th April during the launch schedule. However, users can get an idea of what to expect from the Redmi A7 Pro based on its 4G variant which was launched earlier in the global market. 

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G spots a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 800 nits. The device is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, it also runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3. 

In terms of optics, the 4G variant has a 13MP primary sensor on the rear panel coupled with a secondary sensor while the front panel features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The 4G device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging. 

Also Read: Oppo Pad Mini To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 8,000mAh Massive Battery And AMOLED Display—Check All Features And Launch Timeline

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Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date
Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date
Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date
Redmi To Introduce A7 Pro 5G In India: HyperOS 3, AI-Integrated Features, And Octa-Core Processor—Check All Details And Launch Date

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