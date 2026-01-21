Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

India’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) has given VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 the maximum 5-star safety certification. The outcomes validate VinFast’s customer-centric strategy throughout product and service development while demonstrating the company’s engineering competence to meet strict safety criteria.Both VF 6 and VF 7 received 5-star ratings in the two primary safety categories, according to the findings of the Bharat NCAP test. In particular, VF 6 scored 44.41/49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 27.13/32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). VF 7 received 45.25/49 points in COP and 28.54/32 points in AOP. These ratings show that both models provide a good degree of protection for both adult and child occupants.

The two VinFast models continued to show excellent safety performance in the crash test evaluations. Both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck and upper leg protection scores in frontal impact tests in VF 6 and VF 7 scored 4,000 points, the highest possible score on the Bharat NCAP scale. Both cars received full scores of 16.000/16.000 for adult occupants and 8.000/8.000 for kid occupants in side impact tests.The head injury assessment values for VF 6 and VF 7 in the pole side impact test were 109 and 131, respectively, which were much below the Bharat NCAP critical level of 700. These findings show that head protection is effective in high-risk collision situations.

The Indian government’s car safety evaluation program, Bharat NCAP, is in line with global standards like Global NCAP. Through a variety of crash tests, the program assesses occupant protection and assigns safety ratings ranging from three to five stars. The fact that VF 6 and VF 7 received the highest rating attests to their compliance with the strict safety regulations now in place in the Indian market.VinFast has consistently prioritized safety, as evidenced by the positive acknowledgment VinFast models have previously earned from regional safety evaluation organizations. Notably, the VinFast VF 8 received a 5-star ASEAN NCAP certification in 2024, surpassing over 15 major manufacturers to win five of the organization’s six safety awards.

“The 5-star safety ratings given to VF 6 and VF 7 by Bharat NCAP mark an important milestone, underscoring the quality and high safety standards of VinFast’s electric vehicles in India, one of the world’s largest automotive markets,” stated Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India. These findings demonstrate that VinFast EVs satisfy strict safety evaluation requirements and are constructed on a solid engineering foundation. We’re still dedicated to making ongoing investments in product development, producing cutting-edge, ecologically responsible electric cars that also give consumers peace of mind and confidence as they transition to electrified transportation.”

Vinfast VF6 and VF7

The VF 6 and VF 7 are high-end electric SUVs made for consumers who have high standards for everyday utility, safety, and technology. They are assembled at VinFast’s production plant in Tamil Nadu. Both models have seven airbags and variant-dependent smart ADAS features like Auto Lane Changing Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Front and Rear Automatic Emergency Brake, and Blind Spot Detection in addition to a 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated EV-dedicated platform. These features improve collision avoidance capability and driving support in a variety of traffic conditions.VinFast’s extensive EV ecosystem in India, which includes local production, a retail network, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services, includes the two electric SUVs. By forming strategic alliances with regional stakeholders, this integrated approach seeks to provide a flawless client experience.

About VinFast

VinFast, a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the goal of making EVs available to everyone, is a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s biggest corporations. Currently, VinFast offers a large selection of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.With a concentration on important markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, VinFast is currently starting its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealership network and boosting its manufacturing facilities.

(input from ANI)

Also Read: Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…