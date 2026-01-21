Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Japanese sports bike manufacturer Kawasaki has announced the launch of the 2026 Ninja 300 in India. The ex-showroom price of sports motor bikes is Rs.3,17,000 and continues to impress riders looking for a fully faired sportbike with a proven mechanical package.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja specification
The all-new motor bike is powered by a 296-cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch and fuel injection for enhanced and efficient performance. The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is built on a tubular diamond frame and uses telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged mono shock.
The braking duties of the bike are handled by a 290 mm single petal disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear; the braking system is supported by dual-channel ABS for safety. The bike has alloy wheels with 110/70 R17 front and 140/70 R17 rear wheels. The height of seat is 785mm and ground clearance of 140 mm. The bike offers a fuel tank of 17-litres, and it weighs about 172 kg
In terms of looks, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains almost the same, featuring the sharp fairing design, aggressive stance, and same proportions. The overall identity of the bike remains the same, making it recognisable.
The company has introduced new colours and graphic options, giving riders a new feel without changing the core design of the bike.
The hardware of the bike is also unchanged. The motor bike sustains the same chassis, suspension and braking components, guaranteeing a predictable and confident inspiring ride. The company has not added any major new electronic features or modern TFT display, but it has focused on a straightforward and rider-focused approach.
The company will begin the deliveries in mid-February 2026; the bike is positioned as an entry level twin cylinder sport bike for the Indian market. However, the competition in the sports bike segment in India has increased rapidly so, this update of bike keeps the Ninja 300 relevant for buyers who values engine refinement, design familiarity, and brand legacy over features and latest technology.
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price
The all-new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available at ex-showroom price of Rs 3.17 lakh which gives direct rival to KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310
Also Read: Bajaj Rolls Out New Pulsar 125: Bike Gets Updated LED Setup And Vibrant New Colours At Starting Price Of…
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed