Samsung Galaxy A07 Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 50MP Primary Camera At Just ₹15,800, Check Specs Here

Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A07 5G in India. The phone ships with Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI 8 interface out of the box. The company has confirmed that the device will get six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates which make the phone among the longest-supported smartphones in its price-segment. The device follows the Galaxy A07 4G, which was launched in India last year.
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness up to 800 nits. The screen uses a waterdrop style notch to feature front camera for selfies and video calls.
The phone is powered by 6nm Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.
In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone offers front camera of 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.
The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options consist of 5G (Sub-6), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone carries an IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. The phone also features a side mounted fingerprint senor integrated into the power ON-OFF button.
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is available in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs.15,800 whereas the higher RAM variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs at Rs.17,200.
The smartphone comes in Black and Light Violet colour shades. It will be available through Samsung’s official channels and select retail partners across the country.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed