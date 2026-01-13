Samsung Galaxy A07 Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 50MP Primary Camera At Just ₹15,800, Check Specs Here

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness up to 800 nits. The screen uses a waterdrop style notch to feature front camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone offers front camera of 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options consist of 5G (Sub-6), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone carries an IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water splashes. The phone also features a side mounted fingerprint senor integrated into the power ON-OFF button.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is available in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs.15,800 whereas the higher RAM variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs at Rs.17,200.

The smartphone comes in Black and Light Violet colour shades. It will be available through Samsung's official channels and select retail partners across the country.