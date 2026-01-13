Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Oppo has announced that sales of the Reno 15 series smartphones, Oppo Pad 5 tablet and Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds have begun in India today. The devices can be purchased through Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets. The lineup targets users upgrading smartphones while expanding Oppo’s ecosystem across tablets and audio products.
Price details
The Oppo Reno 15 lineup consists of three models. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro starts at price of Rs.67,999, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at Rs. 59,999. The standard Oppo Reno 15 is priced at Rs.45,999. The price of the Reno 15 series depends on the variant.
The Oppo Pad 5 is launched in two configurations. The Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model is priced at Rs.26,999, while 8GB RAM with 256GB 5G model is priced at Rs.32,999. The company has positioned the tablet for entertainment, productivity and ecosystem use with Reno smartphones.
The Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be available across online and offline retail channels.
Launch offers and discounts
The Chinese tech company is giving launch offer, the Oppo is providing instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on select credit and debit cards. Buyers can also redeem exchange bonuses, taking effective prices down. No cost EMI options are also available for up to 15 months, depending on the product and platform.
Apart from this, Oppo offers bundled benefits such as extended warranty and screen protection on select Reno 15 Series purchases. Those purchasing a Reno 15 smartphone can also get up to 50 per cent discount on the brand new Enco Buds3 Pro+.
Availability
All products are available starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s official website and offline retail stores. The offers may vary depending on the e-commerce platform and city if you are buying offline from retail stores.
Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed