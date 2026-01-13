LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Oppo has started India sales of the Reno 15 series, Pad 5 tablet, and Enco Buds3 Pro+, with prices from Rs.2,499 and launch offers including bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI.

Oppo Reno 15, Pad 5, and Enco Buds 3+ sale live
Oppo Reno 15, Pad 5, and Enco Buds 3+ sale live

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 13, 2026 11:03:42 IST

Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Oppo has announced that sales of the Reno 15 series smartphones, Oppo Pad 5 tablet and Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds have begun in India today. The devices can be purchased through Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets. The lineup targets users upgrading smartphones while expanding Oppo’s ecosystem across tablets and audio products. 

Price details 

The Oppo Reno 15 lineup consists of three models. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro starts at price of Rs.67,999, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at Rs. 59,999. The standard Oppo Reno 15 is priced at Rs.45,999. The price of the Reno 15 series depends on the variant. 

The Oppo Pad 5 is launched in two configurations. The Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model is priced at Rs.26,999, while 8GB RAM with 256GB 5G model is priced at Rs.32,999. The company has positioned the tablet for entertainment, productivity and ecosystem use with Reno smartphones. 

The Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be available across online and offline retail channels. 

Launch offers and discounts 

The Chinese tech company is giving launch offer, the Oppo is providing instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on select credit and debit cards. Buyers can also redeem exchange bonuses, taking effective prices down. No cost EMI options are also available for up to 15 months, depending on the product and platform. 

Apart from this, Oppo offers bundled benefits such as extended warranty and screen protection on select Reno 15 Series purchases. Those purchasing a Reno 15 smartphone can also get up to 50 per cent discount on the brand new Enco Buds3 Pro+. 

Availability 

All products are available starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s official website and offline retail stores. The offers may vary depending on the e-commerce platform and city if you are buying offline from retail stores. 

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:03 AM IST
