Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Price details

The Oppo Reno 15 lineup consists of three models. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro starts at price of Rs.67,999, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at Rs. 59,999. The standard Oppo Reno 15 is priced at Rs.45,999. The price of the Reno 15 series depends on the variant.

The Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be available across online and offline retail channels.

Launch offers and discounts

The Chinese tech company is giving launch offer, the Oppo is providing instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on select credit and debit cards. Buyers can also redeem exchange bonuses, taking effective prices down. No cost EMI options are also available for up to 15 months, depending on the product and platform.

Apart from this, Oppo offers bundled benefits such as extended warranty and screen protection on select Reno 15 Series purchases. Those purchasing a Reno 15 smartphone can also get up to 50 per cent discount on the brand new Enco Buds3 Pro+.

Availability

All products are available starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo's official website and offline retail stores. The offers may vary depending on the e-commerce platform and city if you are buying offline from retail stores.


