Samsung Galaxy A57 Spotted On Certification Website Ahead of S26 Launch, Expected Features And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A57 expected features and specifications

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD plus AMOLED display with 16 million colours support. It has been confirmed that the device will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with face recognition support.

The previous leaks and Geekbench listing suggest that the smartphone is likely to be powered by the upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset. The current leaks mention the processor that it will feature an Octa-core processor featuring clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz. You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

Speaking about the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to have a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP, a 12MP secondary camera, and 5 MP of tertiary sensor. The phone offers a 12 MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

The device is expected to be backed by a 4,905mAh rated battery, which is likely to offer a typical capacity of around 5,000mAh supported by 45W wired fast charging.

The certification platforms revealed that the device is just 6.9mm thick and weighs around 182 grams. This calculates that phones would be lighter and slim than the previous model of the A series. Some media reports also suggest that the phone may have a metal frame and a glass back. The phone could be officially launch in the first Quatre of the year. However, the company has not revealed anything officially yet. Also Read: Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

