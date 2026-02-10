Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera, And Dimensity 6300 Processor At Just Rs…

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features and specifications

Design and Display: In terms of design, the company offers a leather textured back and a pill shaped camera bump. The phone features a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The display is also surrounded by thin bezels.

Processor: The newly launched phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can easily manage daily tasks and light gaming.

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device offers a dual camera setup consisting of a primary sensor of 50MP and a depth sensor of 2MP for portraits. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Battery: The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery which is enough for a full day. The battery is supported by a Type-C charger.

Price and Availability

The phone is positioned into the most competitive entry level budget segment. The device comes into two variants, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999 whereas the higher storage variant with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 14,999.

The company has launched the device in two vibrant colour that is Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue.

The device will be available from 17th February and can be purchased through e-commerce platform Flipkart and Samsung's official online store.